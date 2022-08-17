Sports
Football organizes Old Dominion for kickstart of the 2022 season
AUBURN, Ala. Maroon football starts its 30e season in program history, with Old Dominion Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
“We are always excited to kick off the athletics season,” Tigers head coach Karen Jump said. “This will be the first time since 2017 that we have a starting line-up of mostly upperclassmen. As we give that experience back, our coaching staff will have higher expectations than we had at this time a year ago. This group has grown and a lot matured, but there are still some key areas to improve upon if we are to be successful.”
The game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+ and will also air on WEGL 91.1.
Entry to the Auburn Soccer Complex is free and the first 250 fans of Thursday’s game will receive free Kona Ice.
Auburn starts the year with five players on the SEC Preseason Watch List. Marissa Arias, ME Craven, Anna Haddock, Maddie Prohaska and Sydney Richards were all tagged Tigers to watch.
The Tigers are 156-56-17 (.736) all-time at home under coach Hoppa. The program has set a winning record at home in 21 of the 23 seasons of the Hoppa era.
The last time the Tigers dropped a season opener was in 2016, taking 4-0-1 every opener since then and 7-2-1 over the last 10.
Thursday marks the fourth meeting in history between the Tigers and Old Dominion, with Auburn leading 2-0-1 over the Monarchs. The last time the two teams met, both started in a goalless draw and went on to double overtime in 2019.
This season marks the 30e in program history and the 24e under coach Hoppa.
Junior First Team All-SEC Midfielder Anna Haddock returns this season to name the Tiger attack. A year ago, Haddock led the team in goals, assists, points, shots and match winners.
Another major return for the Tigers, junior goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska is set to defend the net again after playing every minute of the 2021 season. Prohaska equals 38 goals conceded in her career with a total of 132 saves.
Complementing the richness of the upperclassman experience, the Tigers usher in a freshman class of six consisting of one goalkeeper, three defenders and two forwards/midfielders.
In the 2022 preseason, Auburn took a 4-1 win over Georgia Southern and dropped a 0-2 decision at number 22 Memphis. Against Southern Georgia, Anna Haddock scored two goals while Sabrina McNeill and Olivia Candelino each added one.
The Tigers start the season receiving votes in United Soccer Coaches’ first poll.
The Auburn Soccer Complex will house the Esperanza House for Thursday’s game. Esperanza House is a non-profit organization with a focus on youth development, childcare, education, and advocacy in the Auburn-Opelika Area. For more information about the organization and how you can help, click here.
Haddock opens her junior campaign touted by Top Drawer Soccer at the country’s #15 player.
The Bowling Green, Kentucky product was also named on the SEC Preseason Watch List, the United Soccer Coaches Midfielders to Watch List and Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Best XI.
Angie Hind will lead ODU as head coach for the ninth year in a row. Last season, Hind led the program to a C-USA tournament championship, beating Southern Miss 1-0.
Old Dominion set a 13-5-1 record a season ago. The Monarchs’ season ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament, losing 0-1 to No. 1 Duke.
Manning the net will be 2021 Conference USA Goalkeeper of the Year Kasey Perry. Perry conceded just seven goals in 16 games last season. As a team, Old Dominion finished the year with a .518 goals-to-average, the fifth best mark in the country.
Auburn will host C-USA runner-up Southern Miss on Sunday, August 21 at 2 p.m. CT.
