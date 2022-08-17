SF’s largest tennis club was demolished and a replacement was promised. This is why ex-members are now suing





For more than four decades, thousands of recreational enthusiasts flocked to San Francisco’s largest tennis club, spread across two dozen indoor and rooftop courts in the heart of South of Market.

Today, the block-long site at Fifth Street and Brannan Street is a barren, empty lot after the courts were demolished to make way for a massive 1 million square foot planned office campus. A new underground tennis club was promised within the 88 Bluxome project, but it derailed after the pandemic prompted anchor tenant Pinterest to cancel its lease, and construction never started.

Last month, a legal battle dating back to 2015 was rekindled when tennis and recreation attorneys sued owner and developer Alexandria Real Estate Equities, who first wanted to remove the tennis courts from the plan and then considered selling the entire property. The plaintiff, nonprofit San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation, is seeking to block a potential sale of the property without his approval in San Francisco Superior Court. It is the same group that secured a replacement tennis club in the project in 2016, a deal that led to the project’s approval. San Francisco Business Times reported first the lawsuit news. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The Chronicle 2020 The 88 Bluxome saga is one of the city’s most prominent examples of how the pandemic and remote work have plunged the development of San Francisco, which was already experiencing a brutal political struggle in boom, into a historic downturn where multibillion-dollar projects threaten to collapse. to deposit. Real estate developers and tennis players aren’t the only ones with something to lose: The 88 Bluxome project has huge community benefits, including land for 90 affordable homes, a new park and two public swimming pools that would expand the Gene Friend Recreation Center. Seth Socolow, executive director of San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation, declined to comment. Alexandria did not respond to requests for comment. A person with direct knowledge of the property confirmed that the 88 Bluxome site was put up for sale earlier this year but is not currently on the market. The project is one of the largest in the Central SoMa area, where the city approved a massive growth plan in 2018 to accommodate more than 30,000 jobs and 20,000 new residents. The repurposing is centered around the much-delayed Central Subway project, which is now opening in the fall. Developers collectively were chasing $2 billion in community benefits, such as affordable housing, street improvements and recreation space. Other major projects include the redevelopment of the 2.3 million-square-foot Flower Mart, which will move to Potrero Hill, and a soaring tower. with 960 apartments which would replace the Creamery, designed by architect Bjarke Ingels. Now all those major projects are on hold and have not yet started construction, while the uncertainty caused by the pandemic is still looming over the office market. Persistently high building costs, inflation and rising interest rates, coupled with falling office rents and more than 21% vacancy rates across the city, have made it much more difficult to build. John Elberling, a longtime SoMa activist and executive director of Tenants and Owners Development Corp., a nonprofit advocate for affordable housing, had no stance on the tennis-focused lawsuit but called for the affordable housing portion of the site to be transferred to the city anyway. I don’t expect office projects in Central SoMa to start in the next five years, he said. There has been a fundamental change in the commercial office and workspace use economy worldwide that was supposed to happen gradually, but was suddenly set in motion by COVID. This is a new era. That could mean switching projects to have more housing or biotech space, he said, but it’s too early to predict what will happen. Elberling was part of one of four groups suing the city over the rezoning, which was settled in 2019. John Kevlin of Reuben, Junius & Rose, Alexandria attorney, said on a December 2021 public hearing that the developer is still paying nearly $2 million for public recreation, including refurbishing 24 public tennis courts in the city. For now, some tennis fans have to cross the city limits to play their matches. Many now play in a temporary facility at the Cow Palace, which Alexandria paid for.

Roland Li is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @rolandlisf

