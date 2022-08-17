Pirates welcome few transfers

Shane Winkler

Jayci Chamberlain and Payton Wilson will join the East Carolina softball team for the upcoming 2023 season as student-athlete transfers, according to an announcement from the sophomore head coach

Chamberlain spent a few seasons at NC State, while Hudson played three seasons in Louisville.

“We are excited to welcome Jayci and Payton to the Pirate Family,” said Winkler. “As we continue to advance the program, their experience in the ACC has prepared them both to come in and make an immediate impact. We look forward to getting them on the field soon, along with our returning group and incoming freshmen. It will be an exciting year at The Max!”

Jayci Chamberlain | Infield | Junior | La Plata, Maryland (NC State)

Played in 15 games as a member of the Wolfpack, made one start…Averaging .333 on record as a freshman in 2021…recorded her first career hit in her first at bat against Boston College (2/17). .. Turned a game-ending double play against North Carolina A&T (4/13)… Four-year varsity shortstop for La Plata, helping the team to back-to-back Maryland 2A State Championship titles in 2018 and 2019.. First- Team All-Conference honors in 2019 after All-Conference commendation in 2017 and 2018…Top-150 positional player in extra-inning Softball’s 2020 position ranking…Was also a two-sport athlete as the 2018 All-Conference Player of the Year for the La Plata volleyball team.

Payton Wilson | RHP | Junior | McMinnville, Oregon (Louisville)

Made 19 appearances for the Cardinals and set a 1-2 record with a 7.00 ERA in 21.0 innings played… Two-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll… Posted a 4.38 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 16.0 innings as a sophomore… Didn’t concede a run in 3.0 innings of relief against No. 20/20 Clemson (3/20) … Recorded her first career win in the circle in 5-4 win over NC State … Delivered her first goal of her career against Clemson No. 23/25 (3/20) … Scored her first career run against NC State (2/19) … As a freshman, she delivered her first strikeout of her career against No. 8/11 Michigan (2 /16) … Played for McMinnville High School and NW Bullets travel team Three-time Greater Valley all-league roster 2017 Greater Valley Pitcher of the Year and News-Register Williamette Softball Player of the Year Led the NW Bullets to three straight PGF National performances.