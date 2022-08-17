Rising tennis star Jenson Brooksby makes his way on and off the court

United States’ Jenson Brooksby returns a shot during a quarterfinal match against John … [+] MIllman of Australia on Day 7 at the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Getty Images



Almost every photo of American tennis star Jenson Brooksby captures it. There is constant intensity in his face and ambition in every swing. It almost makes the 21-year-old right-handed California native look like the return of John McEnroeal, albeit a perhaps more polite version of the great 70s.

Currently ranked No. 43 in the world, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour member has had an impressive streak of appearances in 2022, culminating in his participation in the Atlanta Open final in late July.

So far Brooksby, who just turned pro in 2021, has not claimed his first ATP title. But his unique playstyle and unorthodox mechanics suggest Brooksby has a long and fruitful career ahead of him. So it’s not surprising that both pro tennis fans and sponsors are watching.

It wasn’t until this summer that Brooksby was tapped by Christopher Cloos for his style. Known for both prescription and sunglasses, and its sustainability promises, the Danish eyewear maker has attracted other professional athletes, such as Tom Brady, and Brooksby says he aims to represent the eyewear brand well.

I was so excited when Christopher Cloos launched the new Cloos x Brooksby eyewear collection for me in June, Brooksby said in our interview last week. It’s so cool to be part of sunglasses with your name on it, that was a big dream of mine!

Brooksby said his line is made from 100% eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, with designs in solid black and other colors, as well as a leopard color that pushes the edges.

Another specialty of Christopher Cloos is blue light glasses, also known as computer glasses, which he makes in both men’s and women’s styles. The brand says their blue light lines block harmful blue light from natural and artificial sources such as your phone, laptop, tablet and the sun, while also helping avid tech users reduce digital eye strain and headaches.

It’s really handy, Brooksby added, to have blue light glasses in bed when I’m reading or on my phone. So the fact that my Cloos x Brooksby collection comes in sunglasses and blue light lenses was perfect.

Jason Brooksby in action, March 2022 in Miami, FL during the Miami Open. Photo credits: Peter Staples/ATP tour.



With the upcoming US Open, which starts on August 29, looming, I was able to reach Brooksby to ask him about his upcoming career and this year’s Grand Slam events.

Andy Frye: How did you feel about playing Wimbledon and French Open this year? Do you have a preference so far?

Jenson Brooksby: It was a really cool experience to play Wimbledon and the French Open for the first time. Those are tournaments I would watch every year as a kid, so it was a dream come true for me. I was also able to learn a lot about how not only to get better on grass and red clay, but how I was on the road for so long and how to manage those things better as my career progressed. If I had to choose, I would say I prefer Wimbledon over the French Open.

AF: Every Grand Slam is a different animal. How do you prepare for the US Open? What is the difference with other majors?

Brooksby: The American swing is always special to me because every time you play in front of the amazing home fans we have in the US is special, and it also gives my family and friends the chance to join some of the tournaments to live as well. Of course it’s more convenient to play in the United States as an American, but it would mean even more if I could win a grand slam in my home country. I’m looking to improve my hours on the track and mental focus as I get ready for the US Open.

AF: Every tennis player has their strengths. What are a few we’ll be seeing more of from you in the future?

Brooksby: I think the biggest strength you will see from me going forward will be my consistent mental focus on the field, or in other words improving my consistency week in week out with my results as I learn how to do things better managing on tour.

AF: Which players or people have influenced you the most in your career and journey?

Brooksby: As far as looking up to players, the big three Djokovic, Nadal and Federer were always players I looked up to as a kid. As for the biggest influences in my life, my coach Joseph Gilbert has been the biggest influence on my career, and my parents Glen and Tania have been the biggest influence on my personal life.

AF: On a more easy note, what music do you listen to to get pumped? Are there any songs or artists you like or are looking for right now?

Brooksby: On race day mornings, the music I normally listen to is rap or EDM. That music definitely makes me more enthusiastic and gives that extra energy that you are always looking for. As for artists I like, I really like classic Eminem for rap, and for EDM I like Gryffin or Kygo.

