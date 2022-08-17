Huskies Open Regular Season Slate in Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State

DEKALB, ill. The Northern Illinois University women’s soccer team officially kicks off the 2022 season this week as the Huskies head for eastern Kentucky and the state of Indiana. NIU opens the campaign in Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. CT before meeting the state of Indiana on Sunday, Aug. 21 at noon CT.

The road trip also represents the official debut of freshman Huskie head coach Michael O’Neill after a productive preseason camp.

“Preseason was preseason, every preseason I’ve had has been the same,” O’Neill said. “A lot of information, a lot of reps for everyone. It was a big learning curve for the season. I think on the first day of the Wisconsin game (second exhibition) there has been a lot of growth, a lot of progress in terms of understanding rolling, getting physically more efficient, being able to do things we might not have been on day one or two. There’s been a lot of progress and growth, but honestly, this is where it counts.

“Regular season results are important and we are doing that good job in how we win a football game. This is going to be the challenge for us, we have learned enough to go out on Thursday in eastern Kentucky and feel prepared to win a game. ” Not that we’re going to be the finished article as we’re going to learn game-to-game, but I believe the work we’ve done in the pre-season has built confidence within the team that we can go out and compete.”

NIU returns 16 players from a season ago and also welcomes nine newcomers, four of whom have previous collegiate experience. Six of the Huskie Returnees ( Abby Adams , Edith Delgado Jenny Lewey, Abby McHugh Keeira Meier and Abby Zipse ) appeared in all 19 games a season ago, while three more ( Kylee Hermeyer , Claudia Mussig and Amara Thompkins ) saw time in 17 games in 2021.

Preseason exhibits against a pair of Big Ten foes in Iowa and Wisconsin provided O’Neill and his staff an excellent opportunity to learn and evaluate the 2022 Huskies as they prepared for the regular season.

“The Wisconsin and Iowa (exhibition) races, although extremely tough tests, were great training for us,” said O’Neill. “We’ve seen the team react in difficult situations, which is probably the best evaluation I can make right now. With where we are as a program, it’s about having that chip on our shoulder and trusting players who are going to grind and give us a hard time.” to make.” defeat.

“I’ve learned a lot about the group, some players who have started to slowly come out of their shells, which is great. There’s a group of players that we trust as a staff that when they’re out there they can help us compete. That’s it beautiful of the preseason and we’re getting to know the girls day by day, and we’re going to learn a lot more about them on Thursday, Sunday and week after week.”

Each of this week’s games are rematches from a season ago when the Huskies split home games against the Colonels and Sycamores. NIU fell to Eastern Kentucky, 3-1, beating Indiana State, 2-1, in overtime.

Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 9-10 record in 2021 and finishing third in the Atlantic Sun’s West Division with a 4-5 conference mark. Top scorer Audrey Anderson returns after scoring five goals for the Colonels a season ago and 2021 Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year Nerea de Diego is also back for Eastern Kentucky.

Indiana State went 6-7-4 a season ago, including 4-2-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Sycamores took a 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne and tied Bellarmine, 1-1, in exhibition games this fall. The state of Indiana will face SIU Edwardsville in its season opener on Thursday (Aug. 18) before hosting the Huskies.

After this weekend’s road races, NIU will return home for a few games next weekend as the Huskies host Lindenwood in the home opener on Friday, August 26 and South Indiana on Sunday, August 28.