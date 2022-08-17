Men’s hockey announce captains for the 2022-23 season





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. head coach Guy Gadowsky and the Penn State men’s ice hockey team announced captains for the 2022-23 season earlier this week. Returning Captain Paul DeNaples (Moscow, Pa.), who chose to use his fifth year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will once again attract the “C” this winter. older classmates Connor McMenamin (Collegeville, Pennsylvania), Tyler Gratton (Potstown, Pennsylvania), Connor MacEachern (Brooklin, Ontario) and Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY) will each serve as alternates rotating between home and away. “Besides our captain Paul DeNaples the team has voted numerous senior members to be leaders of this program,” said head coach Guy Gadowsky . “Because so many of our seniors are identified as key leaders this season, we will be alternating captains at home and on the road. This class will be used to meet the level of Penn State Hockey standards that were evident during their freshman year when it program won its first Big Ten Regular Season title.” McMenamin and Gratton will wear the ‘A’ at home games at Pegula Ice Arena, while Wall and MacEachern will each wear an ‘A’ on the road as all four, along with DeNaples, will serve as integral leaders throughout the season regardless of uniform color. DeNaples remains the ninth captain of Nittany Lion in program history, becoming only the second player to wear the ‘C’ for multiple seasons with Tommy Olczyk (2012-14). DeNaples is carrying a letter for the third straight season after also serving as deputy captain in 2020-21 before donning the ‘C’ last season. DeNaples has not missed a game since he set foot on campus in the fall of 2018, playing in 133 consecutive games. The Moscow, Pennsylvania native, who is competing in the 2022-23 campaign, is currently tied for first all-time in career plus/minus for the Nittany Lions at plus-50, including plus-31 as a freshman, the second-best single-season mark in program history. DeNaples, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, enters the season eighth in the Penn State record book for points and assists by a defender with 34 and 27, respectively, and tied for tenth all-time in goals by a defender with seven . His 220 blocked shots account for the second most all time behind Kris Myllari ’20. “Having the opportunity to return to such a special university and represent this prestigious program as captain for another year is a real honor,” said DeNaples. “This team has some unfinished business and eager players ready to compete and bring some more hardware to Hockey Valley.” McMenamin will wear a letter for the second consecutive season, while Gratton, MacEachern and Wall will enter the season as the first Nittany Lion captains. McMenamin skated in all 38 games last season and scored five goals while adding 10 assists for 15 points and has 15 goals and 42 points in 92 career games. For Gratton, MacEachern and Wall, the 2021-22 season each saw high marks in their careers, with Wall pushing the team forward in goals and points with 16 and 29 respectively. MacEachern was not far behind with 14 goals and 28 points, while Gratton lit the lamp nine times the best in his career. Entering his final season, Wall leads all returning Nittany Lions with 26 goals and 55 points in 86 career games, while MacEachern is second among returnees with 19 goals and 50 points. The Nittany Lions open their season on October 7 at the Pegula Ice Arena against Canisius. For more information about the 2022-23 season presented by the Penn State Bookstore: The Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon. 5 p.m.

