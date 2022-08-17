Andrew Strauss: Future of cricket ‘not all doom and gloom’ amid concerns over players’ workload and scheduling

Sir Andrew Strauss says it’s “not all doom and gloom” over concerns about the future of test cricket and player fatigue.

England men will play 43 Tests between 2023 and 2027 as part of the Future Tours programme.

Test Captain Ben Stokes has been one of many players express concern about the planning requirements.

“We can talk ourselves into a terrible place if we let ourselves,” Strauss told BBC Test Match Special.

“It’s not all doom and gloom. There is so much good about cricket.”

Former director of English cricket Strauss leads a high-performance review on the future of the game at the elite level.

“It’s tough on the players in terms of workload, but we’re seeing more and more specialized single-sized players,” he added.

“In many ways there is a huge amount to celebrate and we need to be aware of that, despite all the difficulties that surround it.”

‘Hundred & Test cricket can survive side by side’

Strauss chaired the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cricket committee following the disastrous Ashes tour of Australia over the winter.

The committee recommended a fully independent inquiry into the domestic English game, which Strauss has led.

The 45-year-old said the review is in a “consultation phase” and the group hopes to come up with proposals within a month.

“There is a lot of white ball cricket, but that doesn’t mean we can’t improve the standard or make sure the domestic cricket we play matches the international cricket we play as closely as possible,” he said.

“The provinces will vote on whatever schedule we have, but our job is to present options.

“And hopefully we’ll get a new domestic structure that’s cleaner, simpler and encourages better quality and more intense cricket.

“You’re not going to please everyone, but you have to get people’s hearts and minds. People have to want this and not feel obliged.”

Strauss said the Hundred – the controversial new white ball tournament in England and Wales – “must be the best tournament possible” to attract a new audience.

“We have to balance that with what my favorite format is: Test cricket,” he said.

“But that’s not the whole cricket crowd, it’s just part of it and I think the two can survive side by side. But not without some rough spots along the way.”

International timetable ‘one big Rubik’s cube’

England will play 43 Tests over four years as part of the Men’s Future Tours Program

England, as part of the new Future Tours programme, will play against Australia and India in two series of five matches during that time, taking part in three more tests than any other country.

Stokes previously said his retirement from one-day international cricket should be a wake-up call for authorities.

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult was fired from his New Zealand contract last week to spend more time with his family and play in national leagues around the world.

Strauss said it is up to cricket administrators to strike the right balance between all three formats of the game.

“We know it’s demanding and it asks a lot of them,” Strauss said.

“In many parts of the world, T20 cricket pays to play test cricket. We need the two to stand side by side.

“I still think the players feel it [Test cricket] is the ultimate format of the game. The international timetable is no different from the domestic timetable.

“It’s one big Rubik’s cube and when one changes, something else changes.”

Players, fans and commentators will wear red at Lord’s on Thursday to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, which Strauss founded after his wife’s death in 2018.