Taylor Fritz flies past Nick Kyrgios in Cincinnati | ATP tour





Taylor Fritz’s quick start to the Western & Southern Open continued on Wednesday with a quick 6-3, 6-2 second round win against in-form Nick Kyrgios. In a clash between two of the biggest servers on the ATP Tour, it was the eleventh Fritz whose delivery proved impenetrable in his 51-minute win at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati. The American rode 16 aces and didn’t get a break in his first tour-level encounter with Kyrgios, who was treated by the physio on his knee during the match. “It feels great to have [my] come together today,” said Fritz, who improved his record at Masters 1000 tournaments this season to 15-3 with the win. “That’s the kind of game I really needed to give me a lot of confidence to go into the next game, to the US Open. A lot of things definitely click.” Fritz defeated Sebastian Baez in just 54 minutes in his opening game in Cincinnati, where he now reaches the third round for the first time in five appearances. His opponent there will be 2021 finalist Andrey Rublev. Fab Frits @Taylor_Fritz97 blast past Nick Kyrgios 6-3 6-2 to reach the last 16 to #CincyTennis For the first time! pic.twitter.com/SOdIdVJJQt — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2022 After an opening five games largely dominated by serving, it was Fritz who snatched the only breakpoint opportunity of the first set as the American took advantage of a series of errors by Kyrgios to break 4-2. Fritz, who did not lose his serve once en route to his third ATP Tour title at Eastbourne in June, gave Kyrgios few opportunities to counter as he moved into the opening set. As Kyrgios increased his playing speed and began to struggle with his knee, Fritz was clinical in racing to the second set by staying solid from deep and maintaining his precise serve. He capped off the win with 86 percent (30/35) points behind his first delivery. “I just focused on myself,” Fritz said when asked about the speed of play in the second set. “He was playing with the tempo of the servers… I tried to play at his tempo too, if he wants to play like that it’s fine. I have control over the tempo of my serve, so I just thought, ‘I’ve got pause, just focus.’ “It feels good to relax a bit for the rest of the day and focus on the next game.” INSIGHTS Conversion stats for the match show how effective Fritz was at taking advantage of strong positions. The American won 76 percent (19/25) of the points when attacking, 16 percent more than Kyrgios.

Rublev had previously found a hot streak at just the right time to seize the momentum in his second round clash against Fabio Fognini. The world’s No. 8 took five points in a row from 2/3 to grab the tiebreaker in the second set and make a decision, and Rublev took the lead from then on, breaking twice in the final set to take a 6- to complete. 7(7), 7-6(3), 6-2 win. The win gave Rublev a 6-5 lead in his ATP Head2Head series with Fognini. The 24-year-old reached the final in Cincinnati in 2021, but he is entering his third round with Fritz, having fallen to the American at the Masters 1000 in Paris last November and Indian Wells in March.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/fritz-kyrgios-cincinnati-2022-wednesday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos