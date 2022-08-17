All Access Music Omaha Artist Skeez Closes Sold Out Tour With Mike. & joins LiveOnes OneRising. Talks Russian Mobs, Surreal Tour Moment & MORE.

Originating from Omaha, Nebraska the singer, songwriter and the latest author of the party song skeez works together with LiveOne as part of their inaugural up-and-coming talent program OneRising.

The talented artist, who released his first single “Momma” in 2019, has released a number of singles over the years, several of which have amassed more than (1) million streams. Spotify alone.

I just bagged an opening spot on artist and friend Mike. on their sold out U.S tour, skeez returns with the promise of new music and with as much fun as possible. All access got the chance to catch up with him after the tour to find out all about the most surreal moments on the road, one of the craziest things he and his”sizes” grew up, how the Russian mafia crushed its hot streak on table tennis and more.

Watch the full interview below and get to know your new favorite artist:

ALL ACCESS [Austin]: Back to the beginning, when did you first discover your passion for music? What was that moment that made you decide to pursue a career in it?

SKEEZ: mmm (laughs) it’s a bit of a dumb answer, but when I went Christmas singing with my brotherhood in college they showed me the . to sing Justin Bieber song Love Yourself and that was the time I kind of loved it. Then me and my friend who played guitar would sing songs all the time. It really was.

AA: Haha! That’s quite a modest way to discover your talent. A talent that has now been noticed by LiveOne for being one of the first four artists announced in LiveOne’s inaugural OneRising program. What are you most excited about accomplishing during your role in the program?

S: I’d say just get new ears and new eyes – I’m excited for people to get to know each other skeez better.

AA: Speaking of getting to know you, your Spotify bio mentions that you love sports and sports betting. What is your favorite sport to watch and bet on?

S: Favorite sport to bet on is NFL football – also just to watch. I love going to the bar with my boys and just watching the games – drinking beer and smoking cigarettes is the best.

AA: Are there any big wins or big loss stories to share?

S: Betting stories – okay, I have a great one. in 2020 July I had COVID so i was back home omaha Hide for 2 weeks and couldn’t see anyone so I’m in the middle of the night placing bets but the only game going on Russian table tennis – it was called la league a pro and I got SUPER at it and there was a point I won 21 out of 24 matches – I just bet these four guys I would kill it!!!! Then one day I wake up after turning a pro in this sport to bet and all the Russian table tennis games just STOPPED so I find out that the Russian mafia was super deep into betting on this and doing a ton of illegal stuff so they took it out. So here I think I’m the greatest of all time and really the crowd was manipulating the games.

AA: What a disappointing way to get kicked out when you already had COVID. You recently completed a sold-out tour with Mike. Describe the most surreal moment of the tour. What have you learned about music/touring/etc by watching Mike. perform every night?

S: The most surreal moment was on the first leg in Chicago at the Aragon – all my high school boys were there and I looked at them and thought wow – you know it took me a while to get this going and here we are. I don’t know, it was just a moment that I will always remember.

I learned that touring is exhausting and you have to adapt yourself (laughs) – I’m definitely going to have a different take on the songs I make, based on how the audience interacts. I want to make more songs that are fun and more songs that really let my voice be heard.

AA: Speaking of your music and your friends with a song dedicated to your friends titled I Love My Homies, there has to be a strong bond there. What’s the wildest/funniest/craziest story you can tell us that comes to mind when you think of the homies?

S: haha! Oh man I don’t know if I should say this jeez – we were pretty fucked as young kids. I don’t know man, this is a dangerous game to play.

Buttttt this one time we broke into the country club after swimming in the pool and the cops came and we all sprinted out totally intoxicated – no clothes, ass naked and they chased us but we got away. I think we were 14 (laughs).

AA: Haha! Damn sounds like a good time. Those are the stories that really connect you with ‘the homies’. If a music festival or event could be the headline, which one would it be and why?

S: Just because I haven’t been too much I must say stagecoach – it feels easy going and I went once and had the best time. If not stagecoach certainly a country – there is certainly a lot more beer and cigarettes.

AA: If you could only listen to (5) artists for the rest of your life, who would they be?

S: (1) Morgan Wallen(2) Justin Bieber(3) drake(4) bazzi (he’s my boy but he’s the real deal), (5) Mike. (man I’m a fan, first we can’t forget)

AA: Okay, just to wrap up, what does the rest of 2022 and beyond look like for Skeez?

S: Rest of 2022. I mean dude who relentlessly drops music I love and continues to have fun – that’s how this will work in the long run if I do this as a career.

A huge shout-out to the “homie” skeez to be selected as part of the A life inaugural OneRising program and to hang up for this last one All access interview. A life will occur skeez throughout the month so stay tuned for the OneRising program and him by following the links below:

ONERISING SOCIAL:

Facebook | Instagram | LiveOne OneRising | One Rising Radio feat. skeez | TikTok | Twitter

SKEEZ-SOCIAL:

Apple Music | Instagram | Spotify | TikTok | Twitter