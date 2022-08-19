Biggest ‘Upset Watch’ Games for the 2022 College Football Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors

Sports
College football teams know that one loss can cost them a chance to win a title.
Of course, there are some losses that hurt their chances more than others.
Before the season starts, it’s fun to look ahead at matchups that have potentially disrupted. Sometimes a Group of Five team’s victory over a Power Five program comes as a shock. Other times, non-conference games or conference tilts also fit into this category.
This list of “upset” games in 2022, listed in chronological order, has been compiled with several factors in mind.
This also applies when the game is played with an emphasis on games early in the season, as it is difficult to predict what teams will look like later in the season.
As I worked out the schedule, I discovered opportunities for teams not ranked or below to upset college football playoff contenders. I also took into account where the game will be played as it is harder to win on the road than at home.
The teams in italics will be wary of these road races:
- 1st of September: Penn State at Purdue
- Sep 10: Baylor and BYU
- September the 17th: pitt in West Michigan
- September the 17th: Michigan state in Washington
- September the 17th: Georgia in South Carolina
- October 1: Texas A&M in the state of Mississippi
- October 15: Clemson in the state of Florida
- Oct 29: Ohio State at Penn State
- Nov 12: Alabama at Ole Miss
These two programs are in very different places. Utah finished 2021 as the Pac-12 champion, falling 48-45 in the Rose Bowl to Ohio state. Head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Utes recorded their second double-digit winning season in three years.
Florida, meanwhile, finished 6-7 with a loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. Head coach Dan Mullen was fired on Nov. 21, a day after a 24-23 overtime loss at Missouri. The Gators hired Louisiana’s Billy Napier, their fourth head coach since Urban Meyer’s departure after the 2010 season.
Utah is a CFP contender with quarterback Cameron Rising and 1,000-yard rusher Tavion Thomas. The Utes return six defensive starters from a unit that ranked 28th nationally in overall defense.
Florida returns 13 starters from last season. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson made one start, against Georgia, in 2021. He threw for 82 yards with two interceptions in that game, so he will have to improve if the Gators are to fix this disruption.
Utah has a talent lead, but it’s still just a two-point favorite against Florida. Opening the season on the road in a humid environment will be difficult. We’ll see how the Utes handle it.
It’s rare for Alabama to play an early, non-conference road game. In fact it didn’t ever since 2011, when the Crimson Tide defeated Penn State 27-11.
Usually Alabama starts with a big game on a neutral site. But in 2022, Bama will host Utah State before traveling to Austin for a week 2 matchup with Texas. The Tide is the favorite with 16 points, but this game has a lot of intrigue.
The Longhorns went 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian’s first season as head coach. But Sarkisian, who was on the Alabama staff in 2016 and again from 2019-20, made this the offseason for big names on the transfer portal. The biggest was quarterback Quinn Ewers, a former 5 star recruit who spent last season at Ohio State. Earlier Recruit 4 star recipient Agiye Hall has also been transferred from Alabama.
Ewers competes with sophomore Hudson Card for the runway. Whoever wins it will have plenty of experienced complementary players around: leading rusher Bijan Robinson and leading receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.
Nick Saban lost twice to former assistants last season. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher was the first to ever complete that feat, and then Georgia’s Kirby Smart did it in the CFP National Championship Game. Could Sarkisian be the third?
USC has been making waves this offseason with the hiring of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley, who turned 55-10 in five seasons, also brought a lot of talent to Los Angeles.
The biggest name to follow Riley to Southern Cal was quarterback Caleb Williams, who threw 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns last season with four interceptions in seven starts.
By far the biggest win for Riley and the Trojans in the transfer portal was Pitt receiver Jordan Addison. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner had 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
But USC would be wise not to overlook Fresno State at home. The Bulldogs finished 10-3 last season and senior quarterback Jake Haener threw for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.
The Bulldogs have a familiar face in new head coach Jeff Tedford. He was also the 2017-19 head coach, going 26-14 before retiring for health reasons. Don’t be surprised if this is a close one.
It’s no secret that Clemson had an unusually bad season under Dabo Swinney last year. The Tigers finished 10-3, but missed the ACC Championship Game and CFP for the first time since 2014.
But the Tigers are expected to bounce back and be national contenders again. Nine starters return to the attack, including quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He struggled last season and Swinney was able to come along former 5 star recruit and real freshman Cade Klubnik. Clemson gets six starters back in defense.
Unlike Clemson, Wake Forest had a historic 11-3 season in 2021, winning its second Atlantic division title. The Demon Deacons return 13 starters.
But the biggest question about this game is the status of junior quarterback Sam Hartman. On August 10, the school announced Hartman, who threw 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns with 14 interceptions last season, is said to be out “for an extended period of time” due to “a non-football-related medical condition.”
Wake head coach Dave Clawson told reporters Hartman would return this season. If he plays this game, the Deacs have a much better chance of making an attack. In the meantime, Wake Forest will turn to backup Mitch Griffis.
Arkansas has not beaten Alabama since 2006. But this may be the Razorbacks’ best shot to break that streak. The Hogs’ 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last season was their biggest defeat since a 14-13 setback at Fayetteville in 2014.
The Razorbacks have improved dramatically under head coach Sam Pittman, who is entering his third season. After a 3-7 point in 2020, Arkansas went 9-4 last season. It was the best result for the Hogs since their 11-2 run in 2011. Arkansas returns seven starters on offense, including standout quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Even after losing Georgia’s national title game last season, Alabama (+175) is the favorite to win it all in 2022. On Monday, the Tide checked in 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll for the ninth time in the program’s history.
They only return five starters on offense and seven on defense, but that’s typical of the NFL draft machine that is Alabama. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is back at quarterback, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, will have that unit in good shape.
It’s hard to beat Alabama every day. But with Arkansas taking home Bama after a narrow loss last season, this matchup is one to watch.
These teams met in the Big Ten title game last season and Michigan dominated Iowa 42-3. But this matchup will look very different. The Hawkeyes went home 6-1 last season and the Wolverines have not won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005.
Michigan will try to repeat as Big Ten East champion in 2022. But it returns just four starters in defense of a unit that allowed 17.4 points per game. The return of quarterback Cade McNamara is big. But replacing the 1,300-meter rusher Hassan Haskins will be an uphill task.
Iowa returns quarterback Spencer Petras and six other starters. On the defense linebackers are Jack Campbell and Seth Benson. The two led the team last season with 245 combined tackles.
After meeting Iowa, Michigan has yet to face Penn State and Michigan State in Ann Arbor and Ohio State in Columbus. A loss to the Hawkeyes wouldn’t knock the Wolverines out of the Big Ten race, but if Michigan drops a second conference game, a repeat of the CFP appearance is unlikely.
Notre Dame is a CFP contender in 2022 under new head coach Marcus Freeman. He was elevated from defensive coordinator in December to replace Brian Kelly.
Getting past the co-independent BYU will be crucial for the Fighting Irish to keep their hopes for a playoff. These two programs have only met eight times, starting in 1992. Notre Dame has a 6-2 lead in the series and this will be the first match-up since 2013.
The Cougars had consecutive double-digit seasons in 2020 and 2021. They returned eight starters on offense, including quarterback Jaren Hall and leading receiver Puka Nacu and all eleven on defense.
This match will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be a much longer journey for Notre Dame. The Irish have a tough program, so losing to BYU would hurt. Aside from this tilt, Notre Dame will visit Ohio State on Week 1, hosting Clemson on November 5, and will conclude the season with a trip to USC.
