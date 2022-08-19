European Championship live medal table





British athletes take the medals to Munich with Matt Hudson-Smith’s 400m gold being one of the highlights to date.

With several more events to come, Team GB will aim to climb as high as possible on the medal tally and challenge host nation Germany for first place. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6747%"/> Here’s what the overall medal table currently looks like: Where is Great Britain on the European Championship medal table? As of Friday, August 19, Great Britain is third in the overall medal table with 31 medals. That number consists of ten gold, 13 silver and eight bronze. Matt Hudson-Smith is an athlete who has won gold for Team GB with victory in the Men’s 400m, while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Ben Proud and Joe Fraser are just some of the other athletes to have taken the top prize in their respective sports . Leading the way is host country Germany with 37 medals comprising an impressive 18 gold, 14 silver and five bronze. Italy is currently second with 35 medals, comprising 11 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze. When will the 2022 European Championships end? The 2022 European Championships started earlier this month on August 11 and will end on Sunday, August 21. It is only the second edition of the event ever, the first taking place in 2018 in Berlin and Glasgow. New sports for the 2022 edition of the championships are beach volleyball, sport climbing, table tennis. and canoe sprint. Not only that, but the 2022 Championships will also feature a full range of parasport events for the first time. Golf has not returned after participating in the 2018 event, while swimming, diving and artistic swimming will not be featured and will instead be held simultaneously in Rome. Program European Championships These are the other events taking place in Germany: Athletics

Beach Volleybal

canoe sprint

Cycling mountain bike

Table tennis Athletics

Beach Volleybal

canoe sprint

Cycling mountain bike

Artistic Gymnastics

Table tennis read more Athletics

Beach Volleybal

canoe sprint

Bike gone

Artistic Gymnastics

Table tennis How to watch the European Championships The BBC will again report on the European Championship. BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show all the Munich action with fans able to live stream all the events. Which sports are involved in European Championships? The organizers hope that by hosting the nine championships at the same time and in the same city, they will become more widely known. Athletics, cycling, triathlon, artistic gymnastics and rowing have all returned after the 2018 edition in Berlin and Glasgow, while beach volleyball, canoe sprinting, sport climbing and table tennis will all make their way into the championships. Rowing and canoe sprinting both have para sporting events as well. Swimming and diving will simultaneously host their own championships in Rome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/sport/other-sport/european-championship-live-medal-table-3812738 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos