England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket result and scorecard from the first Test at Lords as England were thrashed by an innings after batting collapse





England was blown away on day three by Anrich Nortje (FATHER) England were blown away by South Africa in three days to lose the first Test of the series with one innings and 12 runs. The humble defeat at Lords is the first of the new Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum era, setting the Proteas up 1-0 with two Tests to play. England trailed well from the start after losing the toss on the first day and came up short with the bat collecting only 165 in the first innings. A resolute first dig of 326 in response by Dean Elgars tourists put them firmly in control with a 161 lead in the first innings before going through the hosts batting order and sacking them again for 149 with Anrich Nortjes three wickets taking the biggest part of the damage. The win was brought up within six playing sessions and before tea on the third day without them having to bat again. Follow the reaction and analysis of the first test below: England vs South Africa 1660928885 England thrashed by South Africa within three days of first test batting collapse If there was always a lighthearted sense of living with the sword, dying with the sword to England’s much-vaunted Bazball approach to Test cricket, you could say South Africa came with a full arsenal of rapiers, machetes and katanas to beat it. cut to shreds, writes Luke Baker. It would be unnecessary to throw the baby out with the bathwater but Englands display during this first Test at Lords, especially on what was billed as the third day but turned out to be the final day, relentlessly exposed his flaws. And it raised a lot of questions about how sustainable such a gung-ho, borderline reckless approach, which can work in white-ball cricket, is long-term with the red-ball. This South African team is hardly a conservative throwback to the dull, tenacious Test cricket teams of yesteryear, but they seemed positively old-fashioned compared to their hosts. And much, much more effective. Luke Baker’s report from Lords: < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> England thrashed by South Africa within three days of first test batting collapse England 165 & 149; South Africa 326 – England lose by an innings and 12 runs: the Proteas bowlers tore through the hosts at Lords to cruise to victory Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 18:08 1660925084 England will not give up aggressive approach despite South Africa defeat, emphasizes Ben Stokes Ben Stokes rejected any suggestion that England will water down their new aggressive approach in the wake of South Africa’s humble first Test defeat at Lords. The hosts were blown away at the home of cricket within three days, with the Proteas inflicting a first defeat of the new era under new captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Bazball has seen England take a positive and proactive approach with bat and ball, to great effect winning all four Tests this summer against New Zealand and India en route to this one. Stokes isn’t going to change how his side of the back wants to play one bad outing though. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> England will not give up aggressive approach, Ben Stokes emphasizes The hosts were blown away at Lords within three days, with the Proteas inflicting a first defeat of the new era under Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 17:04 1660924364 Brendon McCullum: You don’t go from good to bad overnight Brendon McCullum looks back on his first defeat as England manager. South Africa deserved the win, McCullum said. We still have some work to do, but you don’t go from a good team to a bad team overnight. It was the type of wicket the guys reflected that you get in, and then you got a great delivery out of nowhere. I thought our approach was right. I think we’ve had the last four wins that there have been times when we’ve been behind and then have been able to absorb it and turn it back on the opponent. We couldn’t do that today. As we said at the beginning, you need to buckle up for the ride. Well, come back stronger. Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 16:52 1660923644 Dean Elgar: I have a great think tank behind the scenes South Africa captain Dean Elgar believes their first test against England was a complete team effort. I didn’t think it would be over today, especially this morning when I woke up, Elgar said. We thought they would hit hard and get a big lead. When it was our turn to bowl, we had to put the ball in the correct areas. The guys did a great job. I am very grateful with a young side. I have a great think tank behind the scenes. Good coaches who give good advice. Things work, with Kesh [Maharaj] get a few wickets and Anrich . bring in [Nortje] who bowls at the speed of light. I just want to get better as a captain. Enjoy tonight, it’s Friday after all. We won’t rush it, because we have to let the young guys capture the moment. Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 4:40 PM 1660922984 South Africa celebrates victory at Lord’s < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AFP via Getty Images) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Action images via Reuters) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty Images) < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (AP) Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 4:29 PM 1660922092 Kagiso Rabada discusses South Africa’s victory Kagiso Rabada was named Player of the Match after taking five wickets in the first innings and two more in the second. He spoke to BBC TMS after the game. Rabada said: We thought it would go on until day five here, but that’s cricket. What more can I say? The wicket did well on the first day. There was a nice bounce, good carry and the ball snapped around. there wasn’t much swing, but there was plenty of bounce and pace in the wicket. I am really happy that I would be suitable for this game. I had a good race, I think, so I’m glad I was fit. I don’t think it’s up to me to comment on that [Englands bowling short-pitched balls to the Proteas tailenders]. The opposition will come up with whatever tactics they come up with and we have to answer the questions they ask. I don’t think it’s my place to talk about English tactics. After yesterday we expected it [short bowling]Surely. In Test cricket there is always tension between the two sides. That makes it even more of a great game. It’s good to keep the blood flowing. Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 16:14 1660921953 Ben Stokes: This is not a wake-up call, but we didn’t execute our plans well England skipper Ben Stokes discusses defeat at Lords. We can’t think too much about what was discussed in the pre-match, but we can’t think about it and that will affect what happens in the next match, Stokes said. Captains have also previously been criticized for the way the teams have played. This isn’t a wake-up call or anything, but we didn’t execute our plans properly. South Africa played better. On not having played red ball cricket leading up: I don’t want to make excuses. Maybe there was a case for some guys to get a top notch game, but I don’t want to talk about it. Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 16:12 1660921828 England thrashed by South Africa within three days of first test batting collapse England suffered a loss to South Africa in the first Test, losing by an innings and 12 runs after a disastrous batting collapse at Lords. The match was over in three days, but given the rain on day one, it took less than two full days of live, on-field action for England to suffer their first defeat under the coach-captain combination of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. After the red ball resurgence that has graced this English summer, the cracks in the Bazball approach were relentlessly exploited by a high-quality bowling attack in South Africa, with England unable to put on any meaningful partnership in the first or second innings. to go because first stabbed in the bat. The Proteas went from 289-7 on their way to day three to a total of 326 in the first innings, then started tearing through the English batting formation for the second time. Anrich Nortje took three wickets and although Stuart Broad blasted him a few boundaries in an entertaining cameo, no English batter ever seemed ready to hit the kind of big score the team needed as Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen were there. also took two. wickets each and the hosts bowled 149 for tea. Luke Baker19 August 2022 16:10 1660921179 England 165 & 149; South Africa 326 – England lose by an innings and 12 runs There’s always been an element of living with the sword, dying with the sword for Bazball and we saw the negatives there. England were unable to dig in when needed and a high-quality South African attack was too much for them. It’s the first time England have hit first under Brendon McCullum and they didn’t show the ability to post a goal. Maybe they need to rethink elements of their strategy? Losing in three days (less than two days of live cricket given the rain) on a good pitch is really devastating Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 15:59 1660920740 England 165 & 149; South Africa 326 – England lose by an innings and 12 runs Well, that was a disaster from England. A batting collapse means they lose with an innings and 12 runs. It cost them two poor batting performances and great bowling across South Africa. Luke BakerAugust 19, 2022 3:52 PM

