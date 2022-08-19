Daniil Medvedev stops Taylor Fritz’s run in Cincinnati | ATP tour





Daniil Medvedev’s quest for a fifth ATP Masters 1000 title kicked into high gear at Friday’s Western & Southern Open when he defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6(1), 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Cincinnati. The front-runner backed up his impressive wins over Botic van de Zandschulp and Denis Shapovalov with an all-round display against the American to move up after an hour and 38 minutes. The 26-year-old fired off 32 winners as he dealt blows with his racket, all the while holding tight in key moments during their first ATP Head2Head meeting, racking up three set points in the first set to improve to 9-3 in the Masters 1000 quarter – finals. Medvedev suffered a disappointing second round defeat to Nick Kyrgios in Montreal last week. However, he has found his rhythm in Cincinnati and is now 14-4 on the hard court event. Cincinnati fast lanes and fast balls and I’ve always liked it. But always tough matches, especially between two great servers, Medvedev said in his on-court interview. I feel like me and Taylor served well even if we’re not John? [Isner] could be! I knew it was going to be an exciting match. The first set he was a bit on top of me. He had a lot more chances than me on my serve, but I managed to stay in. There were some set points where I could have missed and no one would have talked about it, it would have been normal. But I managed to stay in the set and that helped me win the match.

-->

Medvedev lifted his first Masters 1000 trophy at the 2019 event, before enjoying a run to the semi-finals last season. He will aim to continue his strong track record in Ohio when he faces Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas or American John Isner in the final four.

The 2020 Nitto ATP Finals champion, assured of maintaining his No. 1 status in the Pepperstone ATP rankings through at least the US Open, is aiming for his second title of the year and 14th crown on hard overall . The four-time Masters 1000 champion won the trophy in Los Cabos last month, while reaching finals at the Australian Open, ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Halle.

FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION

TV Guide

Watch live on tennis TV

Follow live scores on ATP WTA Live

Sign up for newsletters

Both came out swinging in front of a lively American crowd as Fritz tried to break through Medvedev’s defense with his flat foundations. The eleventh seed returned with great depth everywhere and had three set points in the set on Medvedev’s service. However, the breakaway remained consistent from baseline, saving one at 4-5 and two more at 5-6, before pulling away in the tie-break to take the lead.

Medvedev was stuck at the start of the second set and won a massive rally to grab an early break. The 26-year-old acted as a brick wall from the baseline while covering the ground to hang in the point. He tossed a huge lob, which came in to his surprise, before Fritz finally hit a forehand wide as Medvedev raised his arms in celebration. The top seed then stayed firmly on the storage to triumph.

Medvedev now holds a 20-6 record in tiebreaks at Masters 1000 events. A record he is proud of.

That’s great, because tie-breaks are a nice bonus. We call it a lottery and I think it’s kind of like this. I remember having the crazy run in 2019. I think someone once told me I won a lot of tiebreaks in a row,” Medvedev said. “I don’t know if it was eight or twelve, so I thought, ‘That’s cool.’ I’m just trying to do my best and win every point. You win some and lose some. But 20-6 is a good record, so I’m happy with it.

Eleventh seed Fritz was aiming for his second Masters 1000 semifinal of the season, having risen to the title in Indian Wells in March. The 24-year-old currently sits 10th in the Pepperstone ATP Race To Turin as he looks to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.