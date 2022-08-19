Training Notebook: Staying Focused | Atlanta United FC

It’s a double match week for Atlanta United, which means there are no days off. After playing a midweek game at home against the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, the 5-Stripes are gearing up for their second game of the week. The team makes its second trip to Ohio in eight days for an Eastern Conference meeting on Sunday against Columbus Crew.

The week certainly felt compressed. After Wednesday’s game, the team returned to practice in Marietta on Thursday and Friday morning. Atlanta United also trains Saturday morning at the Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground before departing for Columbus.

On Friday, the team split up to compete against each other in the open section of practice. But they weren’t cascaritas or even the usual rondos. This time, the boys competed against each other in table tennis and football volleyball. On the other side of the field on the training ground, small tables and volleyball nets were set up and the groups rotated between games to keep their legs fresh. Head coach Gonzalo Pineda and his right-hand man, assistant coach Diego de la Torre, joined in and battled the players.

Here are a few more insights and observations from Friday’s training ground:

Manage Condensed Luminaires

The Friday session was crisp and the team completed training as well as media availability (much to the reporters’ gratitude) before 11am. Atlanta United will hit the road again this week, returning to Ohio for the second time in eight days after I was in Cincinnati last weekend. Sunday also marks the team’s third game in the same span.

Atlanta United are within a part of the schedule with several shortened games, so it’s important to keep players fresh, especially towards the end of the season. On Tuesday, striker Ronaldo Cisneros said the team was focusing on recovery after playing an up-and-down game against FC Cincinnati. And on Friday, we saw some Wednesday starters return to the facility for recovery. Meanwhile, other players stayed on the field for practice and to continue in the table tennis football league.

With Atlanta United once again facing a rapid turnaround, managing the player load will likely be an important facet. On Wednesday against New York, defender Andrew Gutman came in as a substitute after the start of the previous game. The case is similar to Ronald Hernndez and Brooks Lennon, who both play mostly right-wing backs. Lately, Herndez has gotten the start in the past two games with Lennon coming off the bench. That decision, Pineda pointed out, was also not to rush a player returning from injury and will be decided game by game.

Ronald started training a little earlier than Brooks and you saw a little bit of progress that we want to make with the players, said Pineda.

Emphasizing Atlanta United

With only nine games left, the club is on the eve of the regular competition. And right now every game feels like a must-win for Atlanta United. The team faced the same mentality in a midweek game against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, but conceded two early goals and was unable to make up for the deficit.

After a game you are of course a little disappointed with the past results, but after watching the film I am struck by the dedication of the teams, said Pineda. I think it was a game where it seemed like Red Bulls were dynamic and intense, which they were, but I think we were too. There were many moments when we played well, where we won individual duels especially in the second half.

The team addresses what didn’t work Wednesday and makes those corrections. But the technical staff also looks at what went well. For Pineda, he is looking at a second half in which the team moved the ball better and did not concede any goals. With the upcoming game in Columbus, he wants his team to take over. He also wants to correct the small details and see his team become more demanding in the final third and score better defensively on set plays.

We were focused on our work, preparing what we have to do before the game, said midfielder Santiago Sosa. We know they are a good team and it’s going to be a difficult game, but we tried to focus on what we had to do.

Maintaining a Playoff Mindset

A quick glance at the table shows the Atlanta United crest toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Even after a heavy home loss, the club remains a short distance from the play-off line. Atlanta United currently have 29 points in the table, just four away from seventh place Orlando City SC.

To turn the page of the 2-1 loss to Red Bulls, Pineda uses the situation in the table to motivate his players. He told his team where they stand with 27 points up for grabs.

Obviously, if we stay in negative headspace, the moment everything seems dark and gloomy, we’re going to be a disaster, but that’s not the case, Pineda said. I think the team is doing a lot of things right. First of all, I like that they never give up. They fight, they give everything, they create opportunities. I think the team gives 100 percent.

Pineda’s message to the team during practice this week was positive. And in response, his players also keep a positive outlook.

The team is very excited, very motivated to make it to the playoffs, Sosa said. That was our goal since the start of the season, so we were very focused on that.

The mentality of collecting goals

In their last two games together, against FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United conceded four goals in the first half. That gives Atlanta United a -10 goals difference in the first half of the games of the season, the worst in the MLS.

To improve this statistic, the team wants to focus on its concentration at key moments, including the opening minutes of the game and set pieces.

I think maybe I just have more concentration in the first minutes of the games because that’s when goals were scored, Sosa said. But the focus should be fully concentrated in those moments, especially when the game starts.

Pineda says it’s inevitable to make a mental switch when the team concedes a goal or is behind. However, the head coach was pleased with how his team reacted in both recent games when that was the case. He cited FC Cincinnati as the team came together 2-1 behind and created a chance for Luiz Arajo at the end of the first half.

That’s what we need to maintain a little bit more emotional levels, more stable emotional levels, Pineda said. It’s also part of the maturity of having a lot of young players. It’s normal. It is part of that growth and that development. We have to accept that when you have young players, and that is part of their growth.

Celebrating birthdays