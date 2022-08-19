No fourth innings: Jaffer brutally trolls England ‘Bazball’ | Cricket

South Africa put in a brilliant performance in the first Test to beat England by an innings and 14 runs. After taking a strong 161 run lead in the first innings, the Proteas defeated England by just 149, taking a stunning victory on Day 3 of the Test. This is the first loss for England under Ben Stokes captaincy, having previously won extensive victories over New Zealand and India.

Before the match, South African captain Dean Elgar had interestingly dismissed the threat from Bazball – a name given to the style of cricket England have played since the arrival of Brendon McCullum as head coach in Tests. “I think it could go either way for them and it could go south very quickly. Their own coach doesn’t even like the slogan they’ve come up with. I’d love to see them do it to our sailors,” Elgar told The Guardian is leading the way.

Following Elgar’s comments, England’s Sam Billings had warned the South African skipper, insisting it would be foolish to ignore Bazball.

“We beat an international team in four days in one at bat by making a score of 5.74 per over. You’d be pretty stupid to ignore that, if I’m honest,” Billings had said.

However, after a crushing loss, England have come under criticism for their style of play and former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took a witty dip in Bazball after the match in his own witty way.

“”Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns” SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA,” he wrote.

England lost their 20 wickets in the match in a total of just 82.4 overs in the first Test against South Africa.

On Day 3, the South Africans resumed at 289-7 and were knocked out after an hour of play for 326. England didn’t even get to tea as they were sacked at 149.