2022 Cincinnati Open Bets, Odds, Predictions & Best Tennis Bets 19 8/19





This article is part of our Tennis Picks series. Friday features quarterfinal action of both the men’s and women’s singles on the fast hard courts of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. A few American women of different styles will try to keep their deep runs going in winable matches, while a few American men will hope to surprise as underdogs. All Tennis Odds & Lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds on some of these matches by checking out other mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel, BetMGM or Caesars. Both the men’s and women’s matches at this event are best of three sets, and the hard courts in Cincinnati are usually among the fastest found at major hard court tournaments. A mix of past players’ hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to cause disruption. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section treats players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bet section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups. Anger Alert John Isner (+240) against Stefanos Tsitsipas Isner can score a few key points even against the world’s best players when his serve is on, which makes him extremely dangerous if he feels confident in big moments. With a 5-1 record in tiebreaks this tournament, the 37-year-old American has executed his game plan to perfection when it matters most. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas has been having some trouble dealing with big servers lately, losing to Nick Kyrgios and Jack Draper in his previous two tournaments. Honorable Mention: Borna Coric (+175) vs. Felix Auger Aliassime Plug it in Aryna Sabalenka (-295) vs. Shuai Zhang Sabalenka has rediscovered her second serve, having committed just 10 double fouls in two games here after 77 double fouls in four games (19.3 per game) over her previous two tournaments. Not having to constantly worry about coughing up a series of double faults has also settled the rest of the mighty Belarusian’s game, and the world’s number 7 is hard to handle when she’s rolling, especially on faster jobs like the one in Cincinnati. Zhang has caused some notable surprises this week by knocking out Naomi Osaka and Anett Kontaveit, but both big names have been struggling noticeably lately, which has not been the case with Sabalenka, who has played competitive matches against the top-15 opponents, even when her second serve had failed her. Daniil Medvedev (-210) vs. Taylor Fritz These guys have similar hard court records in 2022, such as Medvedev’s 22-6 while Fritz is 22-7, including a Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in March for the American. On the surface, however, Medvedev has far more big game experience than Fritz, and the top-ranked Russian will have a clear edge on freshness for their first career encounter as he hasn’t dropped a set here while Fritz had to play a extra game and was pushed just to 7-5 in the third inning by Medvedev’s compatriot Andrey Rublev on Thursday. Honorable Mention: Carlos Alcarazo (-320) vs. Cameron Norrie Value Bet Madison Keys (+120) against Elena Rybakina Keys is coming off a huge win, taking world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday. It’s an odd thing to say when you consider Rybakina just won Wimbledon, but Keys’ mix of strength and athleticism actually gives her the higher ceiling as both players bring their A-game. The American is also the more experienced hard court player between the two as Keys reached her second Australian Open semifinal earlier this year and reached the US Open final in 2017. Slam, and she’s just four years younger than Keys at age 23. Honorable Mention: Jessica Pegula (-180) against Caroline Garcia

