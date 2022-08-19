Meet 20-year-old table tennis champion Estee Ackerman – The Forward

By Rina Shamilov



August 19, 2022

Estee Ackerman, a 20-year-old senior from Yeshiva University and a nationally ranked table tennis athlete, hopes to pursue a career in public speaking, a passion she developed on the field as so many other athletes were curious about her story as an Orthodox athlete.

What she learned in her years on the table tennis circuit: “Hard work beats talent.”

“If someone works hard for something they want physically and emotionally,” Ackerman said, they can achieve real greatness.

That work was harder for her than for most. She has faced discrimination and exclusion in her sport since she first picked it up as a child, most recently at this year’s National Table Tennis Championships, where her former trainer, her doubles partner’s mother, accused her of being disgusted and unprofessional about her modest dress, a diatribe that attracted international attention.

Ackerman started playing table tennis when she was 8. Her father, concerned about the increasing social dominance of electronics, got Ackerman and her brother into the sport as a way to create some interactive family time.

One of the reasons he chose table tennis: it has a low injury rate, making it ideal for young athletes.

The family’s investment in the sport quickly deepened. My father was upset that there weren’t many Orthodox athletes, so we decided to take ping pong to the next level, Ackerman said. At her first tournament, which she played with her brother, they were “humiliated,” she said with a laugh. We weren’t as good as we thought.

Ackerman persisted and improved. In 2013, she had earned a sponsorship from the table tennis company Killer Spin. The company had a good relationship with Nike, which represented Rafael Nadal, one of the most famous tennis champions in the world.

The two companies thought it would be fun to watch Nadal take on a preteen girl, and arranged a friendly between him and Ackerman, then 11, which she won.

That same year, Nadal won the US Open Championships for his 13th Grand Slam tennis title. For Ackerman it was exciting to be able to say that she had beaten a champion.

As she progressed in her athletic career, Ackerman encountered obstacles in her ability to compete in tournaments due to their schedules, which often interfered with Shabbat.

In a 2016 interview with the Jewish Telegraphic AgencyAckerman said she knew this situation would happen to me one day I had to choose my religion or the love of the sport. On Shabbat, going down in my uniform to participate in a national tournament, this is not in the spirit of Shabbat. This is not what Hashem would want me to do.

And while Ackerman is used to dealing with conflicts between her religion and her sport, the challenges she faced as an Orthodox athlete reached new heights last month when her mother, former Olympic tennis star Fei Ming Tong, her doubles partner, left her. repeatedly cursed publicly and privately. removing her daughter, Lucy Chen, from the doubles in which Chen and Ackerman would compete, leaving Ackerman partnerless and forcing her disqualification.

The words stung. Ackerman said they made me cry and ruined the whole tournament for me. But they didn’t necessarily surprise her. Something seemed to be wrong, and then Tong called me out of the blue and started abusing me verbally. Later, when Ackerman met her doubles partner for their game, Tong started insulting her again.

Ackerman is still trying to make sense of the event. It happened for no reason, she said, and I think she just didn’t want her daughter to play with me.

The harassment and humiliation Ackerman has experienced has only strengthened her religious values, she said. But while Ackerman is a groundbreaking athlete, she’s also a 20-year-old figuring out where her interests lie and what she wants out of life. Table tennis is far from her only passion: she enjoys studying the Torah, which she sees as maintaining a connection with God, and even participated in her high school basketball team.

Now Ackermans is focusing on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Shes excited to see how high I can rank, she said. In 2016, she added, they called me the first Orthodox Jew to ever compete in the US Olympics, and then I became the first Orthodox Jew to win the Junior Olympics in Texas.

My passion is to inspire others, said Ackerman. There are so many children who need motivation and inspiration. I hope my story as an orthodox athlete can inspire others to go for what they want.