Bazball crashes back to Earth at Lords

South Africa yielded Englands first defeat of the Bazball era as they won the first Test by pounding innings and winning 12 runs with over two days off at Lords on Friday.

England were sacked for 149 in their second innings for the tea on the third day, with the Proteas effectively winning the game in six sessions after most of Wednesday’s first day was lost to rain.

Left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj struck twice before fast bowler Anrich Nortje followed with an excellent spell of three wickets for no runs in 10 balls as the visitors, leaders of the World Test Championship table, took a 1-0 lead in a three- competition series.

England had won all four of their previous Tests under new leadership of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, after whom Bazball is named.

However, each of those wins came after hitting aggressively in the fourth innings, rather than having to total up and for this game, South African captain Dean Elgar wondered if a policy of all-out attack would work against his formidable bowling lineup. .

But although former captain Andrew Strauss said England had folded like a deck of cards, it wasn’t until Stokes joined forces with Stuart Broad, who hooked Nortje for six, on a seventh wicket score of 55 that they struck Bazball-style.

England’s top order was simply overpowered on a sunny day in an inning that lasted just three hours and finished within 38 overs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote in a column for: The Telegraph that side of McCullums was stupid sometimes.

The fact of the matter that batting first will clearly become an issue when playing this style of cricket, he wrote. It’s all focused on hunting.

If the game wasn’t set up for them and the conditions were tougher, you wouldn’t think this super aggressive approach would work too.

England makes me smile. Is it stupid sometimes? Yes it is. They’re going to do things differently than how the Test crickets were once played. So we better enjoy the ride.

South Africa now has a few extra days of rest before the second Test at Old Trafford begins on Thursday.

Stokes, who took over from Joe Root with England after winning just one of their 17 previous tests, said it would be foolish if he were anything but disappointed.

We know that if we perform to our ability, we can deliver incredible performances, as everyone has seen in the four games before that, he said.

This isn’t a wake-up call or anything like that, but unfortunately we couldn’t play the way we wanted to play this week and South Africa was better than us, the all-rounder added.

Maharaj, who didn’t pitch at all in Englands meager 165 first innings, led to Saturdays slump by removing Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope during a remarkable pre-lunch spell of 2-6 in three overs.

South Africa's Dean Elgar and teammates celebrate after England's James Anderson is thrown. Source: AFP

Maharaj, who had already taken the lead in the seventh through Elgar in a tactical coup, struck with just his third ball when he had Crawley lbw for 13 after the struggling opener missed a sweep.

Pope, whose 73 was the only fifty of England’s first innings, was then lbw to Maharaj from the last ball of the session.

England, 38-2 at lunchtime, was 57-3 shortly afterwards when pacesetter Lungi Ngidi had star batsman Joe Root caught in the briefs by Aiden Markram for six minutes.

Jonny Bairstow entered this game after scoring four hundred in as many Tests to be left behind for 18 by Express Quick Nortje on Friday.

Left-handed opener Alex Lees, fell to four, had knocked out an unconvincing 35, fell the same way.

Two balls later, England’s 86-5 turned 86-6 when Ben Foakes was sacked for a duck, a careless swing outside the stump that gave opposing gloveman Verreynne another easy chance.

But fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who took an excellent 5-52 in the first innings, got Broad with a smart slower ball that sent the tailender off halfway to Elgar to finish out an entertaining 35 – the combined top score of the innings.

England then lost two wickets in two balls, Matthew Potts bowled by Marco Jansen before Stokes (20) was caught brilliantly in the deep end by Maharaj on player of the match Rabada.

Towering left arm speedy Jansen, who made 48 in South Africa 326 earlier on Friday, closed the game emphatically by clearing last man James Anderson.