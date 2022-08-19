Resident continues to play, practice and coach tennis at 83





Joan Buckmaster has always been an athlete and although she will turn 84 in September, she has no intention of slowing down when it comes to curling, tennis and coaching. Buckmaster has made a lasting impact on the community through her passion for sports education. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 at the Business Women of Moose Jaw PRISM awards gala. “I actually got into (coaching) tennis by accident,” Buckmaster laughed, “because my grandson got really interested in tennis when he was six. I was playing, but I wanted to help him well, so I followed I an instructor course. “It has only grown from there. I’ve taken quite a few coaching courses, so hopefully I know what I’m doing.” Last year, when Drinkwater’s Morgan Waller was named Player of the Year by the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLAIC), she said she started playing in Moose Jaw at the age of six, with Buckmaster. Waller played for the women’s tennis team at Ferris State University in Michigan and helped lead her team to a conference victory. Buckmaster is a teacher by profession. She taught primary education, worked on the student support team, and for a time was a reading consultant to the school board. She comes from a homestead near Yorkton. Her father was a WWI veteran who received land in return for his service. “He wanted to buy a motorcycle, so he joined the army reserve at age 17 to save some money,” she explained. “Within a year he was in the trenches because they took the reserves first.” Buckmaster has also coached Saskatchewan’s tennis team at the Summer Games for a number of years and is pleased to say that they have won a few medals. Ironically, curling is her first love. “We lived on a farm,” she says. “We had skating and curling, and I didn’t have access to skating lessons. But anyone can go out and learn how to curl, you know?’ Buckmaster curled competitively in high school, then in the women’s leagues, then seniors, then masters. She still curls at least twice a week – sometimes three. “I’ve also played competitive tennis,” she laughed, “and I’ve had a lot more luck with tennis than with curling, because curling in Saskatchewan is obviously a lot harder!” She won her brace provincial several times. Singles, mixed doubles and women’s doubles – she’s won them all at one point or another over the years. She plays tennis almost daily and gives private and group lessons. “I take Saturday off,” Buckmaster said, “and sometimes I don’t play Sunday.” There’s no particular secret that she can stay active into her 80s, she said, attributing it to good genes and fun in sports. “I’m grateful that I can still play and coach, and I’m grateful that people still want my advice and help.” Buckmaster has three children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She will be 84 on September 19the. Learn more about tennis in Moose Jaw on the Tennis Club website at: tennismoosejaw2.wixsite.com/home/about_us.

