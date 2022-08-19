Sorry England drop to inning defeat against South Africa within three days | England v South Africa 2022

English supporters were warned that days like this were to come. And not just by Dean Elgar, the South Africa captain who spoke of the potential for egg on faces before his sides thump the innings win at Lords, but also by Brendon McCullum.

The New Zealander, high priest of the positive approach that brought four consecutive Test wins this summer, claimed to be at peace with it and spoke of not overreacting in the aftermath. But even McCullum must have been personally surprised by a three-day defeat that, with only 171.5 overs, actually lasted less than two. This was a first loss for Ben Stokes as full time captain and reminded me of Ashes from last winter.

The coup de grce was certainly similar, Jimmy Anderson channeled his inner Ollie Robinson into Hobart as he backed away and Marco Jansen lasered a Yorker into the base of his stumps. With this latest attack, England were out on a paltry 149, some 16 runs less than their first innings and Elgars players could start celebrating a handsome victory set up by Anrich Nortjes’ hostile three-wicket burst after the lunch.

Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ take on the biggest stories and a review of the week’s action Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign Up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-spin”,”successDescription”:”We will send you The Spin every week”}” clientonly=”true”/> Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to update our website and the Google . to protect Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to update our website and the Google . to protect Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Perhaps this was Test cricket that backfired in more ways than one; not just beating England with a wet fish after their early summer adventures, but also the drivers who have scaled back South Africa’s commitment to the longest format. The Proteas will not return to England in the next four-year cycle and, after a three-game streak in Australia later this year, will face a two-game diet.

This is such a shame because the tourists, leaders in the current World Test Championship, have forged a potential bowling attack for centuries. Captained by Kagiso Rabada, his name is now on the plate after five wickets in the first innings, they boast of trickery, craftsmanship, raw pace and an erratic left arm. And don’t forget a seasoned spinner in Keshav Maharaj, who started the attack on day three when he continued Zak Crawley’s woes and had Ollie Pope pack lunch on the spur of the moment.

Admittedly, it was an extremely useful pitch to win, which left the English batters facing diabolical conditions before the flood on the first day. But the slump to 116 for six in the initial exchanges could still have been overcome had England matched the constant threat of their guests. Instead, Stokess bowlers looked rusty after the six-week break in red-ball cricket, were attached to his somewhat prescriptive plans and, as a group of fast right-armed mediums, generally offered much less variety. .

England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum watch from the pavilion. Photo: Gareth Copley/ECB/Getty Images

This became apparent as South Africa collected 326 for a 161 run lead, not least on the third morning, after Stuart Broad eased the first over with a stunning one-handed catch to clear Rabada, Stokes and Matt Potts. dealt the second new ball but went short. Just like the night before, when Maharaj took 41 runs from No. 8, Nortje was able to add 28 more runs to their stack. Anderson, who is not known to be injured, was curiously a spectator here before Broad finally showed up.

When it was England’s turn to strike again, they were outsmarted by Elgar, who turned over to Maharaj in just the eighth and saw his left arm spinner reduce the hosts to 38 for two by lunchtime. Bowling from the Nursery End, and thus up the slope, Maharaj took advantage of the missed sweep of Crawley’s third ball and wedged Pope on the back leg of the last ball of the session. Umpire Richard Illingworth turned down the second of these appeals, but Elgar’s immediate assessment was rewarded.

While there are still 123 overdue runs, it need not have been terminal and Alex Lees, who was looking to reconcile for a first innings waft, held out on the other side. But with the Lords crowd still digesting their tucker, South Africa’s Quicks quickly arranged this match in emphatic style, leading to a four-for-29 in 53-ball collapse that started when Lungi Ngidi landed a stunning outswinger. produced for Joe Root who flew into the hands of the third slip.

With one of the two pillars of England’s early summer success gone, Elgar introduced Nortje’s pace to settle the second in Jonny Bairstow. It had been a one-sided affair on the first day and it wasn’t much different the second, the Yorkshireman muscled a couple of fours before pulling in a 91mph delivery that cut away. Lees then fell for 35 in Nortje’s follow-up, another beauty tickling the perimeter, with Ben Foakes falling on his second anemic poke of the match two balls later.

The scoreboard reading 86 to six meant Stokes was joined by Broad and thus the start of England’s elongated tail. And through some agricultural swipes from the latter, including a hooked six behind square en route to a 29-ball 35, the pair managed to set up 55 for the seventh wicket. But it soon fell apart again. Broad was caught by a slower ball from Rabada and Stokes caught in the deep end on 20 when, after watching Potts bowl while trying to sweep Jansen away, there was no option but to swing.

When Anderson had gone down Robinson’s way in Tasmania, all that was left for the audience was the handshakes. It was 3.49pm and South Africa could start celebrating their fifth Test win at Lords since re-admission and sixth overall. When they will return is unfortunately uncertain, but the current generation has left its mark.