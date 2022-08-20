Blue Jay Roundup: Tennis Gets ‘Great’ Start to Fall Season – Jamestown Sun





JAMESOWN All the conditioning that Jamestown High School head tennis coach John Ness put on the 2022 Blue Jay tennis team began to pay off around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. The Blue Jays took their first win of the season, taking a 3-2 win over Bismarck Century at the Minot 3-2 Multi-Duals. Ness’ crew fell 5-0 to WDA defending champion Minot in the second round of the non-conference tournament. They ended the day with 3-2 to Bismarck Legacy. Jamestown will have to find a way to keep the 1-2 momentum rolling as they have a full day left on Saturday as they compete in the Minot Round Robin. The scheduled start time for the round robin tournament is 9:00 AM Camron Andersen was the first Blue Jay to take a win, beating Century’s No. 3 Bridger Sorenson 7-5, 6-3. Max Fronk and Luke LeFevre teamed up to take down Century’s No. 1 doubles squad 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 to tie things up at two apiece. Kai Backen and Adam Sortland secured the win with a 6-2, 6-1 performance on No. 2 doubles. Ness said winning a win over some of the West’s best teams was a great way to start the season, but the Blue Jays have more to do on Saturday. Jamestown 3, Century 2 singles No. 1: Jared Pitcher, BC def. Mason Lunzman 6-1, 6-0 No. 2: Austin Walth, B.C. def. Kane Schmidt 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 No. 3: Camron Andersen, J def. Bridger Sorenson (7-5, 6-3) doubles No. 1: Max Fronk/Luke LeFevre, J def. Kandvroo/Tyler Kleinman 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 No. 2: Kai Backen/Adam Sortland, Jdef. Holzer/ Dienstmann 6-2, 6-1 Minot 5, Jamestown 0 singles No. 1: Grayson Schaeffer, M def. Front 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Brayden McLean, M def. Schmidt 6-3, 6-2 No. 3: Josh Hegstad, M def. Andersen 6-3, 6-2 doubles No. 1: Hunter Rice/Aiden Diehl, M def. Lunzman/LeFevre 6-1, 6-1 No. 2: Sam Griffith/Nolan Calahan, M def. Backing/Sortland 6-3, 7-6 Legacy 3, Jamestown 2 singles No. 1: Anthony James, L def. Rear 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Brayden Ruff, L def. LeFevre 6-2, 6-4 Know. 3: Drew Beasley, L def. Blackland 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7 doubles No. 1: Lunzman/Schmidt, J def. Joe Kolb/Nathan Mathevn 3-6, 6-2, 10-3 No. 2: Frnk/Andersen, J def. Caleb Johnson/Cooper Miller 6-2, 2-6, 11-9 Golf closes second week of competition The few days of practice the JHS golf team had between the East-West Classic and the Bismarck Invite served the team well as two of their golfers scored 91 points on Friday. Isabel LeFevre led the Blue Jays at Tom O’Leary and got an 89 for her round, while Olivia Sorlie was one stroke behind her teammate and entered the clubhouse with a score of 90. The Jays will get right back to it on Monday when they head to Mandan for the Braves’ home game. The team’s final three golfers, Mylee Michel, McKenna Nieswaag and Belle Sjostrom completed the five-man roster with scores of 102, 107 and 116. The Blue Jays made a team score of 388, finishing seventh out of 10 teams. Mandan won the match with a team score of 325. The number 1 player of the day turned out to be Anna Huettl of the Braves. Huettl turned in a two-under-70. Team scores 1. Mandan 325; 2. inheritance 329; 3. Century 334; 4. Minot 354; 5. St Mary’s 369; 6. Williston 379; 7. Jamestown 388; 8. Dickinson 405; 9. Watford City 431; 10. Minot North 432. Top 10 finishers 1. Anna Huettl, MAN, 70; 2. Hannah Herbel, BC, 76; 3. Hazel Emter, DHS, 79; 4. Ava Kalanek, LEG, 80; 5. Anne Hulstm LEG, 81; 6. Ruby Heydt, MAN, 82; 7. Brooke Hollar, LEG, 83; T7. Aliyah Iverson, BC, 83; T7. Paige Breuer, BHS, 83; 10. Brittyn Mettler, MAN, 84. Results of Blue Jay Isabel LeFevre 89; Olivia Sorlie 90; Mylee Michel 102; McKenna Nieswaag 107; Belle Sjostrom 116.

