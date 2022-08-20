



CWG 2022 gold medalist Sreeja Akula has said she will be returning to training soon to prepare for the upcoming tournaments. Joining forces with Sharath Kamalat at the quadrennial spectacle in Birmingham, Sreeja recently won the gold in table tennis mixed doubles to make history. I will be back training soon to prepare for the upcoming competitions, and I look forward to making the nation proud again, Sreeja said in a statement on Friday. AIFF board: Ministry of Sports Requests FIFA, AFC To Allow Indian Clubs To Play Continental Tournaments Last week, India’s CWG contingent was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Sreeja said it as a moment she would never forget. It was an honor for me to meet Honble PM Modi and hear his inspiring words. Being congratulated by him is a moment I will cherish forever. I am grateful for such a warm welcome and it gives me the motivation to continue with the hard work, she said. Speaking to the athletes at the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that the daughters of India have made us proud. The medals won by all female athletes will inspire girls across India to participate in mainstream sports. Sreeja, 24, who is part of the Dream Sports Foundations (DSF) elite athlete development program One Dream, One Lakshya, I am grateful to DSF for all the support they have given me during my journey, enabling me to fulfill my dreams of winning medals for the country on such a large platform. With all the support and constant encouragement that DSF and Lakshya give me, I feel blessed because I can just focus on my sport and my training without worrying about training equipment, medical supplies and travel problems, she said. National Para Athletics C Ships: Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya break javelin throwing world records Sreeja was one of 31 athletes to make their CWG debut, winning a medal for India. Bhavit Sheth, COO & co-founder of Dream Sports, said: We congratulate the entire Indian contingent for a great show at CWG and are delighted that one of our own athletes has brought glory to the nation. Sreeja is a hugely talented, very dedicated and determined paddler. We are proud that our One Dream One Lakshya program has played a part in Sreejas’s victory and career path. She is a good example for all aspiring athletes. This is just the beginning of her journey and we are confident that Sreeja will reach bigger milestones. Dream Sports Foundations One Dream, One Lakshya Program in partnership with Lakshya Foundation, identifies young Indian athletes showing their potential and provides them with holistic and comprehensive support for their steady growth. The selected athletes including Sreeja will receive the necessary coaching, competition fees, monthly stipend, sports science requirements and training equipment along with national and international tournaments. Sreeja signed with the One Dream, One Lakshya program in April 2021, with a world ranking of 130. She won at several national events and competed in multiple international events and climbed the world ranking to number 77. Read the Latest news and Important news here

