English cricket can be set for a NEW red ball league to be played alongside The Hundred

Counties will have the opportunity to play a new red ball competition in August starting next season as compensation for the proposed cuts to the County Championship.

Sir Andrew Strauss’s high-performance review will push for the championship to be reduced from 14 games per season to 10 or 12. However, it is being opposed by counties concerned about member backlash and concerned that players remain inactive for long periods.

Strauss’ judging committee will meet next week to agree on concrete proposals, with a view to a vote by the county presidents in September, so that the new structure can be implemented next season.

Sir Andrew Strauss’ high-performance review will shake up England’s cricket structure

The England test team lost an inning and 12 runs to South Africa in three days today

While there is agreement on the overall shape of a county season with the Championship, Twenty20 Blast and a 50-over Cup, it remains a major point of contention whether or not Championship cricket should be played when the Hundred takes place in August.

Sports post has been informed that the Strauss panel is working on a compromise that would give county’s red ball cricket for their members in August, while not devaluing the championship by running it next to the Hundred.

Two possible models have been discussed, including the 18 counties playing in mini-regional competitions held on outdoor grounds, such as a Northern Trophy with Yorkshire, Lancashire and Durham played at venues such as Scarborough and Southport. Surrey, Middlesex and Essex were able to compete for a London Cup.

Northern Supercharges defeated Birmingham Phoenix in the Men’s Hundred tonight

Warwickshire is the current County Championship champion and will win the trophy in 2021

A more radical proposal would involve splitting the red ball specialists not involved in the Hundred into new regional teams to play exhibition games by invitation.

This so-called Best v Best approach is one of the key performance principles championed by Strauss, although it would lead to fewer matches and therefore be less attractive to the provinces.

Strauss promised at the beginning of the review process that his panel was willing to consider radical solutions, but as any changes must be approved by the provinces, there is growing awareness that a compromise will be needed.