West High tennis continues to thrive under an Alaskan coaching pioneer

West High tennis coach Bill Cotton demonstrates an in-school practice drill on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Bill Roth/ADN)

The first year that Alaska was crowned a state tennis team champion under the Alaska School Activities Association was in 2007. Since then, only two schools, West High and South, have claimed titles.

And for the most productive program in the state, there was one constant.

West coach Bill Cotton is a pioneer of the sport in the state and has chaired eight state championships.

South and West are the only teams to ever win the state title, Cotton said. Since 2004, when I started, we have won 15 of the 18 conference championships.

After South won everything in 2017, the Eagles became champions in 2018. In 2019, the two schools were co-state champions after finishing with 105 points each by the end of the tournament.

While no team champion was crowned in 2020, the Eagles had the most top three individual finishers that year with five and the next closest schools were South and Lathrop tied with three apiece.

In 2021, the Eagles were co-Cook Inlet Conference champions with South as both teams finished 11-1. West went on to take the state title.

He is the best coach in the state in my opinion, said junior Will Sedwick. I like to win and I like to play tennis for West.

West High junior Will Sedwick, who finished third in standings in mixed doubles last season, practiced at the school on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Bill Roth/ADN)

Although Alaska high school tennis has been around since the 1980s, no official-level state tournaments existed until 2007. West won the first before claiming eight of the next 13 state tournaments through 2021. South has won six.

Cotton was one of the early pioneers and architects of the Alaska state high school tennis tournament.

When I got here, I started what was called the Invitational, which was essentially a state title, Cotton said.

West attracts many of the city’s top young tennis players and ensures a steady stream of talent flows through the program by working with players of all levels, as young as high school.

We never cut anyone, Cotton said. We encourage everyone to go out and play, and we have players starting in the ninth grade who have never played or played a bit, but by the time they are juniors and seniors they are playing varsity games .

Cotton is a retired attorney and during his career as a lawyer, he led the Alaska Judicial Council, the Alaska Legal Services Pro Bono Program for 12 years and served as an administrative judge for just over a decade. He also directed Anchorage Community Theater for four years.

Cotton has even stopped coaching school tennis a few times over the years. He started 10 years as a coach at West. He spent two years with Dimond from 2014-2015, where the Lynx broke the Eagles conference title consecutive win streak in just his first year with the program. He returned to West, where he has been for the past five years.

The West High tennis team practiced at the school on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Bill Roth/ADN)

Sedwick competes exclusively in mixed doubles, finishing third in the state tournament in that format last year alongside his doubles partner, Ava Smith.

I’m coming back hoping to get second and maybe win it all, Sedwick said.

Both of his older brothers played at West. His brother, Robbie, who graduated last spring, was part of four state title-winning teams and placed second in boys’ singles in 2018.

Senior Eva Lief wins back-to-back doubles titles in 2020 and 2021 and is looking to make it a third year in a row to conclude her final season.

Her mindset heading into the season is to keep the string of consecutive championships alive and have fun while doing it.

Lief likes to play a team sport that also has a strong individual component.

For tennis, I think it’s definitely different because it’s a team sport, but it’s usually just you and maybe another person out there, Lief said. It’s not like football where there are always a lot of people. There is a lot of pressure.

But having a partner and friend to play with helps relieve some of that pressure.

Lief has a very carefree dynamic with her doubles partner and co-reigning state champion, Antonia Yu.

Antonia is one of my best friends, so it’s kind of fun because on the pitch we can laugh together and off the pitch we can hang out later, said Lief.

West High senior Eva Lief, a two-time state girls’ doubles champion, practiced at the school on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Bill Roth/ADN)

The two share some of the same classes and often hang out outside of school and after training.

It makes it a lot easier to play and I feel like I play a lot better with someone I really like, she said.

She says repeating like champions is at the forefront of their minds, but it’s possible the dynamic duo could split up this year.

Cotton may be playing Yu in singles as she and Lief are top two players and two-time defending champion singles state champion Athena Clendaniel and two-time state champion Sophie Green graduated in the spring.

I’m considering doubles and singles in pairs, Cotton said. They’re my top two players and it’s hard to put the top two in just one division.

He says these kinds of decisions are always the hardest,” but his job as head coach is to put his players in the best position to maximize the potential to earn points as a team.

I want her to play with me, but I’m a little selfish that way, Lief said. If she has to play singles, I’m so happy for her too.

Although they lost both Clendaniel and Green, as well as two-time boys champion Charlie Rush at graduation, Cotton is confident in this year’s team and in their ability to continue their reign of dominance.

We’ve got a good team again, Cotton said.