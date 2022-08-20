Czech Republic wants to make a statement on the women’s hockey worlds

The Czech Republic may not be a traditional powerhouse when it comes to women’s hockey, but new head coach Carla MacLeod believes the team can turn heads at the world championship this year.

There is a desire to make a statement and be rewarded for the effort, she said. I think there is a real, sincere fire in the pit of our stomachs to continue on the path we walked.

The 2022 IIHF Women’s Hockey World Championship kicks off in Denmark on August 25. The Czech Republic plays in Group B and starts the tournament on August 26 against Hungary.

MacLeod, a retired blueliner who won two Olympic gold medals with Canada, took over as the Czech bank boss in April.

After spending the first few months with the players via Zoom, she held her first camp with the team last month. For MacLeod, building rapport with the players remains her main goal.

It’s just so important, she told TSN. I think with everything in life, when you feel connected and valued, you tend to give a little more and want to help more. So that was the goal, for our employees to join the team and make sure they got a sense of who we were.

MacLeod tried to reach a faster level of comfort in the group with self-described little things, such as mixing player and staff seating at mealtimes as a form of team building.

I don’t know if the girls hated it or liked it, she laughed. But they seemed to have a smile on their face and certainly engaged in conversation with us.

Moving on to this next stage, I have a better idea of ​​where our groups are, who the characters in our group are, who the women are and the personalities behind them, which is what really matters. You don’t see that when you look from the press box.

This is MacLeod’s second attempt at international hockey coaching, but her first as head coach. After his retirement in 2010, the Calgary native served on the coaching staff of the Japan women’s team from 2012 to 2014.

The world championship is part of a hectic schedule for MacLeod, who still retains her head coaching duties at the University of Calgary. She says that combining both roles has been manageable so far and gives high praise to her employees on both teams.

Despite the limited time so far with the Czech team, the early impressions of MacLeods have been felt by the players.

She’s been very positive, lots of positive energy, and I think she’s a great speaker, Captain Alena Mills told TSN. I think we have a great game plan. We had a meeting about how we want to play, what we want our identity to be. So I’m all in.

Part of that identity is that MacLeod wants players to be able to express themselves on the ice.

[Shes] gives us the freedom to play, to be creative, said Mills.

For MacLeod, instilling confidence in her new team is part of the process.

I don’t even know if they know how good they are, honestly, she said. Doesn’t mean we don’t have areas to get better at. We certainly have, and we’re going to push in those areas. But just learning to trust themselves in the game, I think it’s a bit of a change in philosophy or just a different style of coaching than they’re used to, freeing them up to read and play within a structure, of course, but not a systematic, absolutely routed structure.

MacLeod is the first woman to serve as head coach in the history of the Czech women’s national team, a move welcomed by Gina Kingsbury, director of operations for the Canadian women’s program and former MacLeods teammate.

I think that’s a great move by the Czech Republic and also a great move by Carla, she told TSN. Carla will be wonderful to them. If these countries are looking for the best coaches, looking at how they can get better and investing in them, it just means the game is healthy and countries really want to improve their game and keep growing.

For Mills, it’s arguably the most important aspect that anyone with MacLeod’s on-ice experience has. She played in more than 80 games for Canada and, along with her two Olympic gold medals, won four world championship medals, gold in 2007 and MVP honors in 2009.

I’ve had great female coaches. I’ve had great male coaches in my career. So I don’t always think it’s about gender. It’s about who the person is, Mills said. But I think some people will be more open to information if it comes from someone who has been in their position, which is what Carla has.

There have been some early returns with MacLeod behind the bench. The Czech Republic played a two-game exhibition series against Finland last month, beating the Olympic bronze medalists in a shootout in the opener, before dropping the second game 4-3.

I can see the potential and what could click here, but it’s a journey to get there, MacLeod said. They have the toolset, and it’s just that belief, that trust. We are in a tough industry that doesn’t just happen naturally. You have to earn that, and that’s the process we’re in.

One of the biggest focuses for MacLeod and its players right now is creating a better presence on the net.

When we looked at the tape from the previous game, they were so good at owning the puck in the attacking zone, but they didn’t always seem to attack, she said. That’s just a small part of what we’re trying to build trust around.

It’s not like we’re throwing [out] what we’ve done in the past, like crumpling up a piece of paper and throwing it away, Mills added. It’s more about building and sticking to our strengths, which is puck possession, and building on that by adding little details that can help us take advantage.

The Czechs have a lot to build on after their first appearance at the Olympics earlier this year. They finished second in Group B to advance to the quarter-finals of the Beijing Games, where they met the United States. The Czech Republic surprised the defending gold medalists by jumping to a 1-0 lead in the second period.

The Americans quickly equalized, but the game stalled until the third, when the US was finally able to take the lead and would go on to win 4-1.

Although it was a disappointing exit for the Czechs, Mills describes the match as an eye-opening experience.

We’ve never played in the US or Canada, so it’s like, oh my gosh, they play so well. And it was a little intimidating for us, she said. But now that we’ve played against them, it’s like we can take the puck away from them. We can push them onto the shelves. We can score the first goal. So I think it was huge in our Czech hockey development and helped us get maybe a little bit more championship mentality.

We didn’t pack our bags, okay, let’s not score on 10 goals. We really played with them.

While the performance gave players a boost of confidence, Mills is most proud of the impact her team had on the ice.

I think we have definitely changed the way Czech society sees women’s hockey in the Czech Republic, she said. And I think that’s great, and it was because of how we played. Regardless of the result, attention began to be paid to women’s hockey.

We know the progress has been made from an Olympic perspective, which has been huge, MacLeod added. But this group is not at all satisfied with that. And so the group’s identity has continued to prove one of its own, proving to the world what Czech hockey is about and what these women have worked so hard for.

The Czechs get another chance to prove themselves at the women’s world championship. The team was eliminated in the quarter-finals last year after a narrow 1-0 defeat against Finland.

But whatever the outcome, MacLeod is eager to move forward.

I think it’s one of the biggest things when you take on a new role, and most importantly: [when] When you join a team with a rich history, you just understand that the journey isn’t all rosy, she said.

That’s the part I’m most excited about, the opportunity to really push through, not just the successful stuff, but the setbacks and the challenges that we face. That to me is the joy of coaching.