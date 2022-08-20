Sports
College Football Rankings: These Unranked Preseason AP Top 25 Teams Could Finish in the Top 10
College football is sometimes beaten for its predictability at the top. Look no further than a SEC Championship Game rematch between Alabama and Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship for corroborating evidence. However, a deeper look at the 2021 season reveals how surprises remain a part of the sport, even at the highest level.
After losing seasons in 2020, Baylor, Michigan and Michigan State began their 2021 campaigns without ranking in the AP Top 25. However, by the end of the season, the trio were in the top 10 in the latest AP poll after playing in New Year’s Six bowl games. Baylor won the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl; Michigan won the Big Ten and appeared in a playoff semifinal against Georgia; and Michigan State won the Peach Bowl while producing an unexpected Heisman Trophy contender by running back Kenneth Walker III.
That group’s collective success should give some hope to programs that look to the outside world at the start of the 2022 season. preseason AP poll. In fact, the “others getting votes” category is made up of so many big names that it wouldn’t be surprising if a few of them became factors on the national stage — just like the Bears, Wolverines, and Spartans did last season. .
As the start of the 2022 season draws ever closer, here’s a rundown of the five unranked teams with the best chance of finishing the 2022 season in the top 10.
With a record 11-11 (8-10 in Big Ten) over the past two seasons and a 2-6 finish through 2021, Penn State was easy for voters to overlook. That train of thought, however, eludes the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 start last fall — which could have been 7-0 had quarterback Sean Clifford not sustained an injury against Iowa.
The departure of defensive coordinator Brent Pry to become Virginia Tech’s head coach would have been a cause for concern—he and coach James Franklin have coached together for more than a decade—but Franklin hit a home run by hiring Manny Diaz to replace Pry. With offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in his sophomore season, plus a healthy Clifford back with a fraught group of skilled players around them, the Nittany Lions are capable of beating anyone on their schedule. That includes #2 Ohio State home on October 29. The offensive line is the biggest question mark, but if that group can facilitate even a useful hasty attack, this could be a top 10 team.
Texas somehow took a number 18 position in the preseason Coaches Poll — by one vote, no less — which belies the program’s 5-7 record from last season. Obviously, the coaches (or whoever submits ballots on their behalf) are experiencing the annual hype wave surrounding the Longhorns. AP voters take a more sensible approach, which is to wait and see if this team gets it all done.
If we assume Texas will lose to top-ranked Alabama in Week 2, then the program’s candidacy for a top-10 finish will likely depend on how it stacks up against No. 9 Oklahoma (October 8), at No. 12 Oklahoma State (October 22) and vs. No. 10 Baylor (November 26). Wins against two of those three would put the Longhorns in a prime position to climb in the polls all season. Texas finished 0-3 against that group last season with a combined 22 points during a brutal October. Those games are more staggered this season, giving a team that has already proved injury prone during pre-season preparation a chance to catch a breath of fresh air. With Quinn Ewers officially under centerExpectations are that the Longhorns will have the key ingredients to battle for a Big 12 title and only the second top-10 finish in the AP poll since 2009.
AP voters poured some cold water on one of the best off-season darlings by leaving the Volunteers out of the preseason poll. Trips to No. 17 Pittsburgh, LSU and No. 3 Georgia — in addition to home games against Alabama, Florida and No. 20 Kentucky — could see this team struggle to improve last season’s 7-6. But Coach Josh Heupel’s high-octane offensive philosophy also allows the volunteers to beat anyone on their schedule.
Because of how reliant this team is on quarterback Hendon Hooker, and because of how questionable the defense seems, this group qualifies as one of the most unpredictable teams this season. On the other hand, the same could have been said about Ole Miss last season. The Rebels also had a sophomore coach, a questionable defense, and an extremely important quarterback. But they finished 10-3, finishing at number 11 at the end of the season. The Vols could follow that blueprint if the breaks have their way in 2022.
LSU
When LSU won the 2020 CFP title, it did so with 64% Blue-Chip Ratio, which is one way 247Sports measures the overall talent of a program. The statistic looks at the number of four- and five-star prospects that have signed a program during the previous four hiring cycles, and LSU has an even higher BCR (66%) in 2022 than when it won the national title. The Tigers also have a better coach, with Brian Kelly making his SEC debut after a very successful run at Notre Dame. Joe Burrow won’t walk through that door to play quarterback, but if Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels can find the promise he showed as a freshman in 2019, then LSU may have what it takes to become a national factor. being ahead of schedule under Kelly.
While the schedule makes a top-10 finish challenging, a November 5 vs. Alabama’s only final loss. Even that can get weird if it’s a Death Valley night game. As usual, this program allows for a high degree of variance; matches against Southern, New Mexico and UAB seem to be the only definitive victories. However, as we saw in 2019, the benefit of this program is as high as it gets. A 10-3 record is just as possible as a repeat of last season’s 6-7.
Florida
Florida is at the very bottom of a draw for number 37 in the AP poll. The Gators only got 14 votes after a season of 6-7 and the switch from Dan Mullen to Billy Napier. However, this program is also less than a calendar year away from taking eventual SEC champion Alabama and less than two years away from winning SEC East.
The Gators have a potential star as a quarterback in Anthony Richardson and a track record of freshman coaching. UF’s past seven coaches have led their teams to the top 15 sometime in their first season, and six of those seven coaches had the Gators as high as the top 10. Only Mullen and Galen Hall closed their debut seasons with a top -10 team, but that’s still an incredible hit in a league as tough as the SEC.
A cross-division trip to No 6Texas A&M the week after playing Georgia, along with a tough opening against No. 7Utah and Kentucky, make for a big boys’ schedule in 2022, but those quirks also present huge opportunities for Florida to be a surprise player on the national stage.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-rankings-these-unranked-preseason-ap-top-25-teams-could-finish-in-top-10/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi, S. Korean president exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties August 25, 2022
- Hazing survivor Tisdale calls for overhaul of ‘broken’ hockey culture August 25, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses share an eye-catching detail August 25, 2022
- Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Under Another Painting | Smart News August 25, 2022
- Book Award – The book co-edited by Vanesa Miseres wins two international Latin book awards | News | News and events | Department of Romance Languages and Literatures August 25, 2022