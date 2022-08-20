College Football Rankings: These Unranked Preseason AP Top 25 Teams Could Finish in the Top 10

College football is sometimes beaten for its predictability at the top. Look no further than a SEC Championship Game rematch between Alabama and Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff National Championship for corroborating evidence. However, a deeper look at the 2021 season reveals how surprises remain a part of the sport, even at the highest level.

After losing seasons in 2020, Baylor, Michigan and Michigan State began their 2021 campaigns without ranking in the AP Top 25. However, by the end of the season, the trio were in the top 10 in the latest AP poll after playing in New Year’s Six bowl games. Baylor won the Big 12 and the Sugar Bowl; Michigan won the Big Ten and appeared in a playoff semifinal against Georgia; and Michigan State won the Peach Bowl while producing an unexpected Heisman Trophy contender by running back Kenneth Walker III.

That group’s collective success should give some hope to programs that look to the outside world at the start of the 2022 season. preseason AP poll. In fact, the “others getting votes” category is made up of so many big names that it wouldn’t be surprising if a few of them became factors on the national stage — just like the Bears, Wolverines, and Spartans did last season. .

As the start of the 2022 season draws ever closer, here’s a rundown of the five unranked teams with the best chance of finishing the 2022 season in the top 10.

With a record 11-11 (8-10 in Big Ten) over the past two seasons and a 2-6 finish through 2021, Penn State was easy for voters to overlook. That train of thought, however, eludes the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 start last fall — which could have been 7-0 had quarterback Sean Clifford not sustained an injury against Iowa.

The departure of defensive coordinator Brent Pry to become Virginia Tech’s head coach would have been a cause for concern—he and coach James Franklin have coached together for more than a decade—but Franklin hit a home run by hiring Manny Diaz to replace Pry. With offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in his sophomore season, plus a healthy Clifford back with a fraught group of skilled players around them, the Nittany Lions are capable of beating anyone on their schedule. That includes #2 Ohio State home on October 29. The offensive line is the biggest question mark, but if that group can facilitate even a useful hasty attack, this could be a top 10 team.

Texas somehow took a number 18 position in the preseason Coaches Poll — by one vote, no less — which belies the program’s 5-7 record from last season. Obviously, the coaches (or whoever submits ballots on their behalf) are experiencing the annual hype wave surrounding the Longhorns. AP voters take a more sensible approach, which is to wait and see if this team gets it all done.

If we assume Texas will lose to top-ranked Alabama in Week 2, then the program’s candidacy for a top-10 finish will likely depend on how it stacks up against No. 9 Oklahoma (October 8), at No. 12 Oklahoma State (October 22) and vs. No. 10 Baylor (November 26). Wins against two of those three would put the Longhorns in a prime position to climb in the polls all season. Texas finished 0-3 against that group last season with a combined 22 points during a brutal October. Those games are more staggered this season, giving a team that has already proved injury prone during pre-season preparation a chance to catch a breath of fresh air. With Quinn Ewers officially under centerExpectations are that the Longhorns will have the key ingredients to battle for a Big 12 title and only the second top-10 finish in the AP poll since 2009.

AP voters poured some cold water on one of the best off-season darlings by leaving the Volunteers out of the preseason poll. Trips to No. 17 Pittsburgh, LSU and No. 3 Georgia — in addition to home games against Alabama, Florida and No. 20 Kentucky — could see this team struggle to improve last season’s 7-6. But Coach Josh Heupel’s high-octane offensive philosophy also allows the volunteers to beat anyone on their schedule.

Because of how reliant this team is on quarterback Hendon Hooker, and because of how questionable the defense seems, this group qualifies as one of the most unpredictable teams this season. On the other hand, the same could have been said about Ole Miss last season. The Rebels also had a sophomore coach, a questionable defense, and an extremely important quarterback. But they finished 10-3, finishing at number 11 at the end of the season. The Vols could follow that blueprint if the breaks have their way in 2022.

LSU

When LSU won the 2020 CFP title, it did so with 64% Blue-Chip Ratio, which is one way 247Sports measures the overall talent of a program. The statistic looks at the number of four- and five-star prospects that have signed a program during the previous four hiring cycles, and LSU has an even higher BCR (66%) in 2022 than when it won the national title. The Tigers also have a better coach, with Brian Kelly making his SEC debut after a very successful run at Notre Dame. Joe Burrow won’t walk through that door to play quarterback, but if Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels can find the promise he showed as a freshman in 2019, then LSU may have what it takes to become a national factor. being ahead of schedule under Kelly.

While the schedule makes a top-10 finish challenging, a November 5 vs. Alabama’s only final loss. Even that can get weird if it’s a Death Valley night game. As usual, this program allows for a high degree of variance; matches against Southern, New Mexico and UAB seem to be the only definitive victories. However, as we saw in 2019, the benefit of this program is as high as it gets. A 10-3 record is just as possible as a repeat of last season’s 6-7.

Florida

Florida is at the very bottom of a draw for number 37 in the AP poll. The Gators only got 14 votes after a season of 6-7 and the switch from Dan Mullen to Billy Napier. However, this program is also less than a calendar year away from taking eventual SEC champion Alabama and less than two years away from winning SEC East.

The Gators have a potential star as a quarterback in Anthony Richardson and a track record of freshman coaching. UF’s past seven coaches have led their teams to the top 15 sometime in their first season, and six of those seven coaches had the Gators as high as the top 10. Only Mullen and Galen Hall closed their debut seasons with a top -10 team, but that’s still an incredible hit in a league as tough as the SEC.

A cross-division trip to No 6Texas A&M the week after playing Georgia, along with a tough opening against No. 7Utah and Kentucky, make for a big boys’ schedule in 2022, but those quirks also present huge opportunities for Florida to be a surprise player on the national stage.