An early look at the top contenders in the boys’ tennis landscape





The 2022 boys’ tennis season is bringing huge changes the sport hasn’t seen in decades, and yet there’s still a very familiar feeling heading into a new year on the tennis court. While a new and exciting format awaits, there are still recognizable names and schools at the top competing for both the individual and team championships. Here’s a look at each leaderboard as the new season is now underway. Class 5A Another season, another state championship triumph for perennial favorite Cherry Creek. But 2021 was a very tightly contested tournament, and it looks set to take place again in 2022. Creek returns as defending No. 1 state champion Aram Izmirian for his senior season, as do standout brothers Kiril and Kristian Kostadinov. Those three plus strong doubles and bunches of talented incoming freshmen still make the Bruins the team to beat as they pursue their 45th state title. Valor Christian remains close, however, as the Eagles were one or two Saturday morning wins away from stealing that elusive championship. The Eagles return their No. 1 singles player Christian Trevey, who was several times one point away from knocking out Izmirian in their epic semi-final showdown, as well as many other key contributors from last year. Add another talented freshman to the mix in Christian’s younger brother Nathaniel Trevey, and head coach Bill Epping may have a team that can finally dethrone the defending champion. Other teams to watch out for include Regis Jesuit, who has many young stars on the team as they try to rebuild from the loss of senior champions Conor Kaczmarczyk and No. 1 singles champion Morgan Schilling from the previous year. Fairview is bringing back most of his young squad with juniors like Caden Bell, Rafa Volkamer Pastor and Ben Mei Dan ready to lead the Knights. Fossil Ridge lost the majority of their senior fraught team, but they always find ways to advance multiple lines deep in the state. Boulder, Ralston Valley and Denver East have solidified themselves as top 10 mainstays in 5A in recent years and are looking to remain there this season. Others to keep an eye out for are Heritage and Monarch. Early contenders in order: 1. Cherry Creek

2. Courageous Christian

3. King Jesuit

4. Fairview

5. Fossil Back

6. Ralston Valley

7. Denver East

8. Keis

9. Heritage

10. Monarch Others under consideration: Lakewood, Fort Collins, Arapahoe, Pine Creek, Chatfield, Mountain Vista Class4A The 2021 state tournament was one of the most exciting final days in recent history as both Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain won tough battles to achieve a team points tie. However, with the new team format, there are no more ties when it comes to determining a team champion. Kent Denver looks set to be the favorite going into this year with returning No. 1 singles champion Nathan Gold and talented players like William Moldenhaur and brothers Reed and Tyler Haymons rounding out the top of the team. The big loss, however, is that coach Randy Ross, after being in charge for several decades, is stepping out of the program. The Sun Devils will certainly miss their leader, who has been a mainstay of the program. Cheyenne Mountain returns with a deep lineup that somehow managed to take the top spot despite no points from the one and two singles positions. That’s a testament to coach Dave Adams and his ability to build a strong team that always wins the tough doubles matches, and that depth will once again be the Red-tailed Hawk’s strength. A bundled group of contenders lurk behind the two favorites, including last year’s 3rd place finisher and 2020 state champion Niwot. State No. 1 singles finalist Luke Weber and defending No. 2 singles champion LiChen Liao form a strong core of singles players for the Cougars. The D’Evelyn Jaguars still have No. 1 singles runner-up AswaanthKaruppasamy leading a group looking to crack that elite level of schools for the first time. The Mustangs from both Colorado Academy and Mullen always have a part in the mix, and both have strong returning cores. Denver South is also more than capable of making noise with their third-placed No. 1 singles Raphael Weiland leading their team. Early contenders in order: 1. Kent Denver

2. Cheyenne Mountain

3. Niwot

4. D’Evelyn

5. Colorado Academy

6. Denver South

7. Mullen

8. George Washington

9. Air Academy

10. Palmer Ridge Others under consideration: Evergreen, Dawson, Vail Christian, Prospect Ridge, Grand Junction, Erie

