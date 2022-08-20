PWHPA sets up Dream Gap Tour, with pro hockey league in the works





Team Adidas Minnesota goalkeeper Nicole Hensley, right, saves from a shot by Hayley Scamurra of the Women’s Sports Foundation New Hampshire during the third period of the Dream Gap Tour hockey game at the United Center in Chicago, on March 6, 2021. The Professional Womens Hockey Players Association is resuming its Dream Gap barnstorming tour for the fourth straight year as they continue to develop plans to launch a professional league.The Canadian Press The Professional Womens Hockey Players Association, which includes national team players from Canada and the United States, opens its season on October 14. The PWHPA rose from the ashes of the collapsed Canadian Womens Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019 with the goal of creating a sustainable women’s professional league that offers the same competitive and financial support that male pros have. The association includes 43 Olympians and other players with national team and collegiate experience. Canada’s 23-player roster for the World Championship in Denmark, which begins later this month, consists of 21 PWHPA players, including captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Thirteen players on the American roster, including Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight, are also in the association. After its inception, the PWHPA stormed across North America in Dream Gap Tour events to showcase the talent of players and capture the interest of fans and sponsors. The PWHPA is planning five weekend series this fall plus a special event in North America with locations and dates to be announced later this month, the association said in a press release Thursday. In our fourth season, we are constantly looking for ways to increase the opportunities for our players to compete as we move towards our ultimate goal of a professional competition, Jayna Hefford, consultant for PWHPA operations, said in the statement. We also want to continue to provide an exciting product for hockey fans to enjoy, and were confident that this will be our biggest and most competitive season to date. Talent in women’s hockey grows every year and we were excited to continue to support our world-class athletes and provide a platform for the best players in the world to perform. The PWHPA, Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group Mark Walter co-owns Major League Baseballs Los Angeles Dodgers and has signed a letter of intent to explore the creation of a women’s pro-league. At this time, the PWHPA is under NDA with potential partners and cannot comment further, it said in Thursday’s statement. The PWHPA plans to have four teams skate in each Dream Gap Tour event from a pool of 150 registered players. The schedules will be announced in September. Players will continue to train in groups in five regional hubs: Boston, Calgary, Minnesota, Montreal and Toronto.

