View: It’s not just about winning medals, but also boosting Indian society in general

The recent Commonwealth Games (CWG) in England has been extremely encouraging for Indian sport, not only because of the number of medals won, but also because of the variety of disciplines in which Indian athletes showed promise and achievement. Despite the omission of shooting – in which India has been a stronghold – from the Games, the overall results were more than encouraging.

The continued successes in table tennis, badminton, weightlifting, wrestling, women’s cricket and boxing, the resilience in squash, the continued revival of hockey and the emerging success in judo, para sports and now athletics and even bowls, ushers in well. Indian athletes are making their presence felt on the international stage and that is something to celebrate.

As a population-scale goal, exercising or participating in physical activities should now be a major national goal. At the performance level, public policies and schemes, the role of performance and excellence organizations and private sector support are all moving in the right direction. Scratch beneath the surface and there’s a much greater opportunity at play – one that must be categorically identified. This is the role of sport in building a healthier, fitter, more inclusive and empowered society.



Hidden behind the quest for excellence is the reality that sport is a source of income for most of our elite athletes and an opportunity for social mobility. By supporting these livelihoods, these social aspirations can become a reality. The social capital that sport generates is sufficient to look further for broad financial support. Likewise, capacity building and skills development can address barriers to participation in sport, leading to achievable outcomes.

Sport is often misunderstood as just a career propeller – whether you’re going to college, playing professionally, or becoming a coach or instructor. But sports is much more than that. Physical activity is the determining indicator of a fit and healthy population, and one that prioritizes sports. All too often, sport is seen as a competitor to academic achievement. There is no reason why that incongruity should continue now.

catch them young



Not every kid needs to be a champion on the international stage. But every child should have the opportunity at an early age to participate in an activity that makes her healthier and happier, gives her a sense of camaraderie and teamwork, and helps her prepare for real challenges that the sport faces on the field. put pressure. often reinforce in a safe environment.

If we zoom out on how sports in India are traditionally viewed with a binary goal – ‘You are a champion or you have achieved nothing’ – the true impact of sports and physical activity comes to the fore. Universal participation, with a focus on achieving equality, inclusion and empowerment through opening access and removing barriers, has several other upstream and downstream benefits. This kind of impact can leave a lasting social legacy.

Through adequate and accurate documentation of achievements, abilities, potential and lessons, a narrative that sees sport as a ‘right of all’ can stimulate social feedback circles, thereby increasing awareness, encouragement, enhancement and expansion of all that sport offers to society. is made possible.

Sport is often taken for granted, but in a unique way. There is no underlying disadvantage to participating in physical activity or sports. In fact, there is every indication that participation helps with physical and mental health, social inclusion, empowerment, equality and leadership. Dig a little deeper into participation, and you’ll see that a large-scale public awareness of the benefits of physical activity would also broaden and deepen the ultimate talent pool for elite athletes.

This is intuitive. Millions of children may have the required talent, but may never have the opportunity to discover or maximize their potential. If we get the chance to participate, that could change. As a positive financial externality to the overall health and fitness of the population, expanding the talent pool’s potential is a huge win.

For India, winning medals in the steeplechase, long jump, triple jump, javelin throw, race walk and high jump is especially exciting because of the great potential there is for mass participation in such sports. To his credit, the Indian government has supported the idea that India should play and be fit, with no restrictions. Several states have also launched programs and policies that position sport as a tool for social inclusion and empowerment.

Come one, come all



Using these macro goals, policy and program implementations are imperative. These include promoting social entrepreneurship, targeting mass participation with a focus on underrepresented communities, and engaging the entire ecosystem of stakeholders in the quest to make sport a part of our whole lives.

Yes, there are many gaps today in quantifying the impact of sports participation in India as a social movement. This is something that is about to become a priority. A data-based assessment of participation, access and outcomes in physical activity and sport is the next frontier to be addressed in the next decade. As that is addressed, clarity will also emerge as to why this population-scale intervention is critical to India. Our top athletes have taken the lead. Now is the time for all of India to take advantage of physical activity and sports.

