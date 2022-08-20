Stefanos Tsitsipas weathers John Isner Storm, sets Medvedev SF | ATP tour



Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his third consecutive Western & Southern Open semifinal on Friday, beat John Isner 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 to make a popcorn clash against world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. In a rain-disrupted clash, the Greek weathered a storm on the pitch when he dulled the American’s big batting game with heavy topspin, while clinically taking his chance at one break in the third set to take the lead in Cincinnati after two hours and 22 minutes. to slide. “I knew it is never easy to play against him,” Tsitsipas said in his interview on the pitch. “You have to deal with a lot of different game variations and I think the most important thing is to be patient because there will be a lot of situations that you can’t really control. That’s what I tried to do today. “It All Came” [down] to a few points at the end of that set and I was able to hold on there and make one more ball back and not give him much to work with. ”

--> With his 45th tour-level win of the season, the 24-year-old has improved his ATP Head2Head streak record against Isner to 5-2. He will aim to reach his first final in the hard court event when he faces Medvedev on Saturday in what will be a difficult test, with the breakaway leading the Greek 7-2 in their ATP Head2Head series. “I will have to play my game,” Tsitsipas said looking ahead to his match against Medvedev. “So far I’m playing well. Of course a hurdle like Daniil is never easy. I’m going to try to approach my game in the most precise and best way and let my tennis do the talking.” Tsitsipas has had strong results at ATP Masters 1000 events this season, retaining his title in Monte Carlo before reaching the semi-finals in Madrid and the championship match in Rome. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

In a hard-fought first set, both gave little away on service, so a tie-break had to decide the opener. With Tsitsipas leading 4/3, the rain forced the players short of the field. When they returned, the Greek sent in to seal the set. Refusing to go away in the second set, Isner was rewarded for his aggressive return in the 11th game when he broke to take the lead, before rallying 0/30 to serve out the set. In a close third set it was Tsitsipas who found an extra gear. The fourth seed took his only breakpoint of the game to lead 5-3 and then showed mental toughness to hold on from 0/30 and triumph. Tsitsipas tried to step inside the baseline and attack for large periods of the match. As shown in his INSIGHTS: Conversion Scorethe Greek (76 percent) had a slightly higher success rate than Isner (72 percent) in advancing, which was key to his win. INSIGHTS from John Isner: conversion rates" style="width: 100%;" /> You May Also Like: New Data INSIGHTS Give Fans More Understanding and Stories Isner, who advanced to the 2013 finals in Cincinnati, defeated Benjamin Bonzi, Hubert Hurkacz and Sebastian Korda in three sets earlier this week to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal of the season.

Tsitsipas has a 7-1 record against Americans this season, with his only loss to Jenson Brooksby in Indian Wells.

