Does the poor turnout among world juniors foreshadow the future of hockey in Canada?

Rogers Place area for the first game of the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton on August 9.TODD ​​KOROL/Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

It’s hard to say how many empty seats turn a major sporting event from disappointing to pathetic. But let’s agree that the world juniors currently underway in Edmonton have hit that low bar.

Some afternoons it seemed like the only people sitting in Rogers Place are cleaners waiting for their shifts to start. When the home team played in the preliminary round, the room looked just full enough to be sad.

Everywhere else, the junior world has faded from the national conversation. The scores are reported as soy futures. Even the on-air banter is calibrated not to sound too much like an endorsement.

In other countries, public scandals are an opportunity for healthy shouting. But in Canada, they are treated like that time Uncle Joe may have killed a man in a bar fight. Keep it in the family. The less said, the better.

You would think that ignoring a problem would be difficult when the problem is broadcast on national television. But give Canadians credit for being world-class deniers of embarrassing problems.

All this deliberate indifference may have convinced Hockey Canadas staffers to be obvious. That was their transparent purpose to flee and hide. Not forever, but until the worst of the heat was over.

The closest shelter for the dogs in Ottawa and the media was this tournament. It may have seemed like an outrageous fortune to them that last December’s iteration was delayed by COVID, giving the gang a temporary shelter over the summer. Perhaps some of them thought this was a sign.

If so, this is the only sign in sight. Along with the fans, the ads are also missing. Here’s a shocker, but few companies want their product name included in the same thought as alleged sex crimes.

Hockey Canada Admits Concerns Over Sexual Assault Allegations Affected Junior Turnout

Hockey Canada Failed in Board Rating Before Sexual Assault Controversy Controversy

So nobody talks about it, nobody goes there, nobody makes money out of it and nobody cares what happens. Well, some people still care, but they have to shut up about it or they’ll offend the other hockey parishioners.

As spectator events go, this tournament is popular in the same neighborhood as public executions and warehouse fires.

Many will see that this is a blip. They will think that normal programming will resume after all 400 official investigations have been completed, a few people have been set on fire and all the criminals have been named and shamed. And maybe. Where there is money to be made, there is always an excuse.

But it might be more useful to think about this in a different way, as a thought experiment. What if what we watch (or don’t watch) isn’t the temporary humiliation of the world’s juniors? What if it’s the Ghost of Hockey Future? What if this is what the national sport could look like in a few years if people keep telling themselves the game is too big to fail?

Try working it backwards. How would you kill a beloved, ubiquitous cultural practice?

The first things first turn the sacred into the profane. Take something nice and easy and make it a big, complicated business.

People love the things that companies make, but they hate companies. This is why Gary Bettman gets booed every time he shows up on an ice rink somewhere. People love NHL hockey, but they hate the NHL. It doesn’t make sense, but these are the little lies we tell ourselves to get by.

Once you’ve turned it into a business, you can start making money from it. Ram it down people’s throats. The surf gets so out of hand that when you run out of adults to crochet, your high school students start turning into salespeople.

It’s often said, but not said enough, the hype surrounding a tournament like the World Juniors is unique to Canada. No other country is so concerned about a bunch of amateur teens competing internationally. That also applies to every other country that participates in the world juniors.

This fixation with us constantly wondering Whither Canadian hockey? than using children as whistleblowers to guess the answer is a bizarre compulsion.

But many countries have what we consider strange practices. This is ours. And it was sustainable as long as no one thought too hard about it.

An alleged sexual abuse and the way it has been withdrawn from the public eye is reason to think about it carefully.

Why did people react so deeply to this story when others just like it crop up in every news cycle? Because this was a family affair. Were all involved in hockey.

Until recently, we thought that was a good thing. Even if you’ve never played the game or watched it that much, you don’t have to be an obsessive hockey enthusiast to be a part of hockey. You just have to be Canadian. That’s why Our Game is such a powerful slogan.

But that cuts both ways. When hockey takes a wrong turn, the implication becomes an accusation. Is this your fault too? You were there for the good times. Why didn’t you see the bad one coming?

In its signature evasive way, this is what Canada is now grappling with. Are these all our faults? And if so, what do we do about it? How angry should we be?

The mistake would be to think that just because you can’t see that anger, it means the good times will resume. Things like this don’t just disappear behind a gold medal. Without a deep cleaning, it will fester. In Canada, because they were all so restrained, you won’t see it happen until the corrosion causes a collapse.

Then one day you’ll have another tournament that nobody cares about. And another. And another. And all of a sudden, what was a flag-waving juggernaut is a wrung-out marketing dishcloth.

If I were in a position to make decisions about the future of Hockey Canada, I wouldn’t worry about it. That organization is already doomed.

Based on what we’ve seen over the past few weeks, I’d be more concerned about the future of hockey, period.