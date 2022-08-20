Graeme Smith – You may only have five or six countries playing test cricket





Test cricket could be played by just five or six countries with competitive teams in the future, according to former South African captain Graeme Smith. Talk about air sports on day three of the first test between South Africa and England at Lord’s, Smith, who is now Cricket South Africa’s T20 league commissioner, said he does not think South Africa “has any intention of not playing test cricket”, but that the size seems destined to shrink in general.

“With Test cricket, it’s just iconic countries or the big cricketing countries that are contributing to Test cricket right now,” Smith said. “I think it’s fantastic, especially under Virat Kohli that India took Test cricket really seriously. They are leading the way with that. But as long as we have competitive teams, you don’t have 10, 11, 12, 13 or 14 competitive teams. You might only have five or six countries playing test cricket at this level.’

Smith’s comments made it onto the back of the ICC’s new FTP, according to which South Africa will play fewer tests in its next cycle (2023-2027) than its current one (2019-2023) and not a three-test series in the 2023 world. -2025 Test Championship (WTC). CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki explained that their calendar was limited by their new T20 league and the financial implications of hosting Test cricket, but understood there would be disappointment with their sparse match list. The South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) was one of the first to voice their frustration.

“We are disappointed with the lack of test cricket. For young people, it is the optimal test of your cricketing skills,” SACA CEO Andrew Breetze told ESPNcricinfo. “With fewer tests being played and more series of two tests, test cricket is being toned down. If you look at what FICA and SACA have said over the past five years, we said the ICC should take ownership of this by looking at how we balancing bilateral cricket with T20 events and if they don’t we will see Test cricket reduced by the non-big three. We’re here. And that’s disappointing.”

Nevertheless, SACA and its members (South African domestic and international players) will put their weight behind the new T20 competition as they recognize the crucial role it will play in keeping South African cricket sustainable. “We support the league. The league is critical to the survival of cricket in South Africa,” said Breetzke. “We have three revenue streams for cricket in South Africa – broadcast revenue, sponsorship and ICC revenue. Two of them are declining, so we need to find one revenue source and that is the T20 league.”

Broadcast revenue and sponsorship are the two streams that are shrinking, partly because of the state of the global game and the economy and partly because of CSA’s recent managerial collapse. “If you don’t play in India enough, your broadcast earnings will be lower,” Breetzke said. “The sponsorship income is twofold because we don’t play that much and because of the last five years at CSA. Nobody wants to get involved in our cricket and that’s the sad reality. There’s a lot of work for CSA – and to give them credit for being doing it – to improve the work of CSA and to get sponsors. That’s more important than ever. The market has changed after Covid. You don’t get that Standard Bank of 18 million a year sponsorship. The market is more about short term sponsorship deals , smaller sponsorships and more specific sponsorships. That’s where CSA needs to up their game.”

The six teams in CSA’s new league have all been bought by IPL owners, a development that will pump unprecedented amounts of money into the country’s game. “It will definitely be an investment in our game that South African cricket desperately needed,” said Smith. “The pressure on countries like New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa to remain financially sustainable to keep up with England, India and the world league to remain competitive is hugely important. or whatever can afford one of the best countries to disappear.”

When asked if he thought there were dangers to private property, Smith said he saw no downsides. “Cricket South Africa is still the largest shareholder in this league. The investment in the South African game is still going to happen. It’s not the people who come into the federation and take cricket away. A big part of this private property is that these owners had to look at the grassroots programs development programs and how they would affect that hopefully we will see a talent pool really get stronger and stronger and benefit cricket across the board We needed partners who were sustainable They weren’t looking around already asked to make a dollar, they were willing to invest in South Africa and increase this opportunity with us. And I think the main difference for us is that the money is still flowing back into the game.”

Given all the promises of the new league, CSA was willing to set aside other commitments, including future Test assignments and forfeiting World Cup Super League games in Australia next January. Smith said it was a necessary sacrifice, which was actually a lot smaller than it appears. “For four weeks out of a whole year, the priority will be the league. I think if we hadn’t done this South African cricket, probably eight to ten players could have lost to this league of the UAE,” he said. “People are also looking at those three ODIs wrong. Yes, South Africa hasn’t handled ODI cricket that well and it should never be in this position. But for South Africa to be in Australia during their most important part of the summer “It’s a huge stress for them financially. It’s like asking England not to play during your summer. The commitment South African cricket has made to go for the three friendlies is good for the game. It’s something that won’t happen often.”

South Africa will not travel to Australia for Tests at all in the next FTP, and overall they also play fewer ODIs than any other Full Member, and the third lowest number of bilateral matches in total after Ireland and Zimbabwe. That number may increase after continued discussions with other members.

Moseki said CSA was looking at ways to host more ODIs ahead of the 2027 World Cup, but SACA hoped additional matches could be secured before then as well. “It has put CSA in a position where they have to go out and negotiate additional cue ball games,” Breetzke said. “If you look at that FTP and the areas there, additional matches are being negotiated. Relationships will be critical to improve that FTP with white ball cricket.”

