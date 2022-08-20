Sports
Northeast Ohio Soccer High School Soccer Scores in Week 1
If it feels like summers have gotten shorter when it comes to high school football, it’s because they have. An additional round of playoffs has pushed the starting date for high school soccer teams in the region to third [Thursday and] Friday in August.
So if it doesn’t feel quite like football weather when your favorite team kicks off Friday night, it’s because fall is still a month away.
That probably won’t change anything when it comes to the bands marching on the field, the excitement in the crowd, and certainly not the intensity on the field that comes with another high school football season.
The first week of the season brings hope for every team, high hopes for others and of course big hits and big plays.
Bulldogs on the hunt:Sam Mencer continues Woodridge’s tradition of aggressive, intelligent linebackers
Backyard rivals like put away and Cuyahoga FallsWoodridge and Respect and Solon and Hudson will renew acquaintances in week 1, along with fights between Wadsworth and Barberton, Northwest and Norton, Copley and Tallmadge, unless you and Green, East and Jackson and booklet and North Canton Hoover.
Archbishop Hoban opens against Mississauga North (Canada) and Walsh Jesuit travels to Cleveland Benedictine on Saturday night for a rematch of one of the best games of the 2021 season.
Blue Devils field overall:Tallmadge coach Mike Hay: Quarterback Ty Hurst is like a coach on the field
Tackling dummy:Manchester High School’s robotic tackle dummy
Pain and perseverance:A Painful Injury and a Lost Loved One: Bryson Getz, Riley Defibaugh Motivated to Lead STVM
Fire-breathing dragon:‘Old Soul’ Ziaire Stevens is quite a footballer and TV fan, especially ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Check back here often on Friday nights for updates on the best games in the Akron area:
Late field goal lifts Twinsburg to victory over Copley
Copley took the lead with a minute to go, but that was enough for Twinsburg to get into position to kick a match-winning field goal in a 45-43 win.
Copley takes the lead with one minute to go
Carter Noel scored his second touchdown and DaOne Owens ran in the 2-point conversion to give Copley a 43-42 lead over Twinsburg with a minute to go.
Copley hangs tough, trails Twinsburg
Luke Brenner caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from DaOne Owens and Copley narrowed Twinsburg’s lead to 35-28 with nine minutes to go.
Lamar Sperling scores fifth TD
Lamar Sperling scored his fifth touchdown and Hoban clears all doubt with a 44-20 lead over Mississauga North.
Hudson clings to Solon leadership
The Explorers led 14-7 after three quarters, but the Comets scored a touchdown with 3:46 left. Solon opted for second and Hudson held on to kick off with a 14-13 lead.
Hoban withdraws
A 19-yard field goal from Ryan Burns gives the Knights a 31-20 lead over Mississauga North in the fourth quarter. North drove into Hoban territory, but an interception in the end zone by Ayden Boykin kept the Knights’ lead. Hoban turned the turnover into a 38-yard touchdown run by Lamar Sperling, his fourth of the game,
Ty Hurst leads Tallmadge to big lead
Senior quarterback Ty Hurst threw a touchdown pass, his fourth of the game, to Wisconsin recruit Collin Dixon and the Blue Devils lead Brecksville 35-7
Wadsworth extends lead over Barberton
A touchdown from Will Stack extends the Grizzlies’ lead over the Magics to 17-7.
Twinsburg regains lead over Copley
After a touchdown pass tied the score 28-28, Quincy Newsome of Twinsburg scored his second touchdown to put the Tigers back on top 35-28 in the third quarter.
Federal League wins best of City Series
North Canton Hoover and Jackson of the Federal League lead the City Series teams Bucthel and East. The Vikings lead the Griffins 21-7 and the Polar Bears lead the Dragons 7-0.
Lamar Sperling gives Hoban some breathing room
The Knights completed an 80-yard drive to start the second half with a touchdown from Lamar Sperling, his third of the game, leading Mississauga North (Canada) 28-14.
Kick-return keeps Copley in game against Twinsburg
Copley’s Luke Brenner returned an 84-yard kickoff for a touchdown and quarterback DaOne Owens converted the 2-point conversion to narrow Twinsburg’s lead to 28-21 at halftime.
Barberton back in the game with late first half TD
Kenneth Larry caught a 25-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the top half and the Magics narrowed Wadsworth’s lead to 10-7 at halftime.
Hoban in battle
Jayvian Crable scored on a short run and Mississauga North (Canada) answered with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion and the Knights led 21-14 at halftime.
North Canton Hoover leads Buchtel
Carson Dyrlund threw two touchdown passes and the Vikings lead the Griffins 14-0 in the second quarter.
Stow win big over Cuyahoga Falls
Sal Romito scored his second hasty touchdown and Gavin Rice returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs led the Black Tigers 28-0 after the first quarter.
Lamar Sperling leads Hoban
Lamar Sperling has scored two hasty touchdowns and the Knights lead Mississauga North (Canada) 14-6 after the first quarter.
Green rolls over Ellet
Robby Klockner has thrown two touchdown passes (to Antonio Martin and Zachary Baglia) and runs to another to lead the Bulldogs to a 27-0 lead over the Orangemen late in the first quarter. Samino Manson added an intercept return for a touchdown.
Tallmadge flies high
A touchdown pass from Ty Hurst to Dougherty was followed by an interception returned for a touchdown by Nick Cuva and another TD pass from Hurst to Yacobucci and the Blue Devils lead 21-0 over Brecksville
Wadsworth grabs lead over Barberton
After a 20-yard field goal, the Grizzlies use a long pass to set up a short touchdown run and lead the Magics 10-0 in the first quarter.
Stow sprints to lead over Cuyahoga Falls
The Bulldogs have used their running game to take a 14-0 lead over the Black Tigers on touchdown runs from Sal Romito and Evan Walker.
Surprise! Lamar Sperling scores first for Hoban
The Knights struck first in their game against Mississauga North (Canada). Senior running back Lamar Sperling picked up where he left off last season, scoring Hoban’s first touchdown.
Twinsburg takes the lead over Copley
The Tigers scored on a 19-yard run from Quincy Newsome with 8:02 left in the first quarter to lead Copley 7-0.
Green starts quickly against Ellet
After forcing an Ellet punt in the first series, the Bulldogs took over from the Orangemen 36. A game later, the Bulldogs celebrated in the end zone after a touchdown pass from Robby Klockner to Antonio Martin. Martin is the younger brother of Trey Martin, who was Green’s top receiver as a senior last season. The Bulldogs lead 7-0.
Week 1 Akron Area High School Football Scores
Thursday’s results
- Glenville 25, St. Vincent-St. Mary 0
Photos:PHOTOS; Irish lose 25-0 to Glenville on Terry Cistone’s debut
Friday’s matches
(All matches 7 p.m. unless stated)
- Aurora 38, Euclid 6
- Avon Lake 38, Strongsville 0
- Cle. Heights 43, Brunswick 13
- North Canton Hoover 35, Buchtel 21
- Mentor 34, Canton of McKinley 21
- Carrollton 34, Manchester 13
- Mapleton 32, Chippewa 10
- cin. Moeller 49, Massillon 31
- Fairport Harding 25, North 0
- Twinsburg 45, Copley 43
- Rootstown 33, Crestwood 0
- New Philadelphia 7, CVCA 2
- Jackson 33, East 27
- Green 55, Ellett 8
- Kent Roosevelt 35, Firestone 6
- Girard 42, Streetsboro 24
- Highland 39, Berea-Mid Park 20
- Lake 41, Alliance 14
- Lorain 16, Ravenna 8
- Coventry 43, Marlington 28
- Archbishop Hoban 44, Mississauga North (Canada) 20
- Mogadore 27, Field 26
- 34 Nordonia, 6 Bedford
- North Royalton 21, Westlake 7
- Northwest 35, Norton 14
- Wooster 40, Orrville 13
- Hudson 14, Solo 13
- Stow 58, Cuyahoga Falls 7
- Tallmadge 42, Brecksville 7
- Wadsworth 24, Barberton 7
- Medina 33, Warren Harding 10
- Woodridge 41, Revere 14
- Saturday’s matches
- Springfield at Garfield, 2 p.m.
- Walsh Jesuit in Cle. Benedictine, 7 p.m.
Akron Area Football Features:Greater Akron High School Football: Everything to Know for the 2022 Season
Beacon Journal Week 1 Predictions:Beacon Blitz: Week 1 Akron Area High School Football Predictions
Beacon Journal Ranking:Beacon Blitz: High School Football Preseason Rankings
Beacon Journal podcast:Beacon Blitz High School Football Podcast Begins 2022 Season
|
