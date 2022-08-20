Number 1 tennis player for women has 1 big problem with US Open





PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 04: Iga Swiatek of Poland serves the ball against Coco Gauff of the United States during the Women’s Singles Final on Day 14 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Eurasia Sports Pictures/Getty Images With the US Open starting later this month, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek expressed frustration over the balls that will be used in the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. During a press conference on Wednesday, Swiatek questioned why men and women use different balls at the US Open. Swiatek believes that the US Open should use the same balls for all players. “I don’t know why they’re different from men’s,” Swiatek said, via ESPN. “I don’t know, 15 years ago women probably had some elbow injuries because the balls were heavier and they turned them into women’s balls, but right now we are so well prepared physically that I don’t think it would happen. Besides, we can have those balls in Europe, or actually, when we buy them in the store, they are completely different from the tournament balls, so when I practice with US Open balls at home [in Poland]I’m practicing with men… “I feel, it’s really hard to control [the women’s balls], but everyone has the same conditions, so we try to deal with that. I honestly don’t understand why they’re different.” Paula Badosa, the number 4 in the world ranking, came out to support Swiatek. “Very much agree”, said Bados. “Very unfavorable conditions for the players and for the spectacle.” The US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament where not all players use the same ball. The 2022 US Open will run from August 29 to September 11.

