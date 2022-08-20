Who are the freshmen to watch during the 2022 football season in Iowa?

It wasn’t long before Aaron Graves had his “welcome to college football” moment.

The acclaimed Southeast Valley defensive lineman arrived on campus in June. He soon discovered that the pace of the routine of a Power 5 program is a big step up from high school.

“The intensity and the speed with which we do everything is so unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Graves said. “Everything is just great up time.If they tell you something once, they expect you to hold it forever and if you screw it up, they will definitely get you. But it’s for the best.”

Freshman running backs Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson recall a different kind of moment: early fall camp clashes with veterans Kaevon Merriweather and Lukas Van Ness serving as an “awake.” They’re a natural part of every freshman’s journey, but the ability to learn and adapt quickly can separate players early on.

“You definitely have to learn quickly,” Patterson said. “They do give you opportunities. But you have to learn quickly, especially if you want to play.”

Summer workouts leading into fall camp are the majority of the freshman class’s first chance to impress. Coach Kirk Ferentz has one goal each year: see where each freshman enters the program and find a plan for everyone.

“Just let them get to work, see what they can do and see how they go up or down because of the level of competition,” Ferentz said. “If they can move up and look like they can contribute, we’re all for it. Other guys have a bit more of a transition period. What I tell guys when recruiting is it’s more about your whole career, not just that first year.”

With fall camp drawing to a close, it looks like several freshmen could find roles this fall. Some like defensive backs TJ Hall, Xavier Nwankpa and Drew Stevens got a head start by signing up early. Meanwhile, summer dudes like Graves, Johnson, and Patterson have proven to learn quickly.

Here’s an update on several members of the Iowa Football freshman league and where they rank in their position groups:

Which adjustments were the most difficult?

The answers to this question vary. Graves noted the pace, Nwankpa pointed to the speed of the game. Of course, there is also an obvious physical adjustment. But nearly every freshman in Iowa said learning the new playbook was the biggest challenge.

Its sheer size alone caught Graves’ attention when he first moved in.

“(Defensive linemen) have a lot of calls, I’ll put it this way,” Graves said. “My playbook is probably about four inches long and it’s not even the biggest. Some guys have about six inches (playbook), like a whole bible. They’re pretty big.”

Iowa had five early entrants this year: Hall, Nwankpa, Stevens and defensive linemen Brian Allen and Caden Crawford. Those extra months on campus allowed them to learn the basics in the spring and work through them over the summer.

The intricacies of the script differ per position. When walking back, pass protection is difficult to learn. For receivers like Jacob Bostick, it teaches the route tree at multiple positions. In secondary, Hall and Nwankpa had to adapt to a more complex way of receiving calls than in high school.

“It’s not just a simple look to the sidelines, onecall,” Hall said. “You have to look at the formation, get the play-call to see what you have to do within the game.”

Hall also pointed to body management as an adjustment. He enrolled at around 166lbs in January and a few months later he is up to 187lbs. Bostick has gained almost 10 pounds since arriving in June.

Freshmen To Watch At Iowa’s Defense

Offensively, there are several players who could crack the spin. Injuries to both running back and wide receiver have opened the door for Bostick, Johnson and Patterson.

Walking back was a major focus during last Saturday’s Kids Day Scrimmage. Johnson and Patterson were both impressed, pairing for (unofficially) 21 cars and getting mock photos with the first team. First-team replays for both players continued this week. Johnsonscored a touchdown against the first-team defense during Tuesday’s practice.

Sophomore and projected starter Gavin Williams is back in training, so the Hawkeyes have their full compliment of running backs. Williams and fellow sophomore Leshon Williams are the favorites, but both freshmen could be lining up for a spot if they continue their momentum.

Due to the low numbers, Bostick will play all three of Iowa’s receiver positions during the camp. Wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland said Bostick has shown promise over the past few workouts, and he worked hard with the team’s second and third units during Saturday’s scrimmage. When healthy, the Hawkeyes feel good about their top three options. But if the injuries continue, the speedy Bostick can be counted on to play early.

Another pass catcher to keep an eye on is the tight end Addison Ostrenga. The Wisconsin native was a highlight during Saturday’s scrimmage, marked by a touchdown reception to end practice. He got the most reps after Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey, indicating that Ostrenga is a serious contender for the No. 3 tight end position. After that, Ferentz confirmed that he is in the position battle.

“He’s now,” Ferentz said. “We’ll see what he looks like in two weeks, but getting injuries creates opportunities or lack of depth, either. But (Addison’s) has handled things pretty well. He doesn’t seem overwhelmed, so he’s in the mix .”

Freshmen To Watch At Iowa’s Defense

On defense, Iowa returns an impressive roster of talent, but there are opportunities up front and in secondary.

On the d-line, Graves lives up to his four-star recruiting hype. Ferentz said Graves “plays hard” several times over the weekend, and he was another standout performer during the scrimmage.

“He has the advantage of being a coach’s kid,” said defense coach Kelvin Bell. “His football knowledge is really good, but what is probably most impressive are his instincts. He does some things that I haven’t coached, which he does naturally and that’s good. Football comes naturally to him.”

With nearly 10 contributors last season, it wasn’t out of the question that Graves could be red this season. With fall camp drawing to a close, redshirting is out of the question and it looks like Graves will be spending his first year as a rotation/lower piece.

Just the way he practices, I think we’re crazy to say we’re red shirts for him. That would be stupid on our part, Ferentz said. He still has a lot to learn, but boy, with his pace he belongs on the field with the older boys. He goes hard and makes them work. It makes us have better practices.

The benefits of Hall and Nwankpa’s early enrollment were twofold: they had a head start in learning the system, and they came at a time when there were injuries in secondary, allowing for more reps in spring training. Both feel like they are much more comfortable in fall camp.

Hall got some reps from the first team during Iowa’s final spring practice and is firmly in the second group of cornerbacks. During the scrimmage, Hall played heavily on Iowa’s No. 2 defense while getting spot reps from the first team. Iowa’s top cornerbacks are played by Jermari Harris, Riley Moss and Terry Roberts, and there’s also a chance Cooper DeJean will play come corner. After them, it looks like Hall and sophomore Brenden Deasfernandes are next.

Nwankpa’s development plan has remained consistent since its arrival: learn security first and then explore other features such as ‘Cash’. Right now, one of his biggest adaptations is a feature of great free security measures in Iowa: communicating on the field.

“You have to be in line with the other safeties, corners and linebackers,” Nwankpa said. “We all have to play the same defense at the same time, so it’s huge to have the whole defense together and no small sprints during training and matches.

“I did it a little bit in high school. But when you come to college, there’s a lot more phone calls, a lot more communication you have to do. I had to mature a little bit in that regard, but I think I’m progressing. “

Nwankpa made two signature moves that generated turnover during the scrimmage: a tipped pass that led to a pick-six from Karson Sharar and an interception of his own. He now works behind veterans Quin Schulte and Reggie Bracy, but Ferentz expects Nwankpa to continue pushing.

“He had all summer to process things,” Ferentz said. “Now he’s had (autumn camp) practice under his belt, so I think we’ll see him gain a little ground every day.”

Like some of his fellow freshmen, Nwankpa will be active in special teams this season.

“Hopefully he helps us in special teams,” said defensive coordinator Phil Parker. “Well, keep pushing him a little bit every day. A little more reps here and there. He has a lot of potential, and I like his work ethic and I like his attitude.

Where’s Drew Stevens in Iowa’s Staircase Race?

