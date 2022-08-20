Naomi Osaka reveal sends fans into frenzy ahead of US Open





Naomi Osaka (pictured) has admitted she wants to play mixed doubles at the US Open. (Getty images) Naomi Osaka has steered the tennis world in a spin after ditching the idea that she wants to play mixed doubles at the US Open this year. Earlier this week, Naomi Osaka suffered major setback for the US Open after a day of drama at the Cincinnati Masters. INTERESTING: Ash Barty’s Huge Reveal About Serena After Retirement Osaka bowed in the first round in Cincinnati and went to Zhang Shuai in straight sets in a setback for the two-time US Open champion’s preparations for the upcoming grand slam. However, in a move that has garnered attention, Osaka has claimed she wants to play mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows within two weeks. Although, the quadruple grand slam admitted hesitation. “I want to play a little mixed doubles in the US Open because I’ve never played a full match in my life, but I’m also very afraid of letting my partner down,” she wrote. Osaka’s thoughts on playing doubles at the US Open sparked a frenzy over who would divorce the four-time grand slam champion. Tennis great Kim Clijsters weighed in and encouraged Osaka to show off at the event. There was speculation that Aussie Nick Kyrgios and Osaka would team up at Wimbledon before the four-time Grand Slam champion pulled out. Despite much speculation following the Osaka announcement, she has not said who she would be competing with in the tournament. While Osaka suffered a major setback in Cincinnati, her first-round presence caused a stir from Serena Williams against Emma Raducanu. The four-time grand slam champion Osaka was shown high in the audience encourage Williams. Osaka often points to Williams as her childhood tennis idol. Naomi Osaka suffers setback at Cincinnati Masters Osaka didn’t have the best run-up to the US Open after a first-round loss at the Cincinnati Masters this week. Japan’s four-time major winner struggled with injuries and form in 2022, and her latest setback doesn’t bode well for her US Open hopes. It was only Osaka’s third tournament to come back from an Achilles tendon injury and it was a stuttering return to action for the two-time US Open champion. Story continues Naomi Osaka (pictured) has thrown away the idea that she could play mixed doubles at the US Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) She retired last week with lower back pain in the opening round in Toronto. Coco Gauff allayed fears she had been seriously injured after being injured against Marie Bouzkova. Gauff called a trainer to check on a leg ailment in the first set. The American bravely tried to play through the pain but only lasted one game in the second set before being forced to withdraw from the match. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

