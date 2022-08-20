Softball Announces 2022 Fall Ball Schedule





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State softball team has announced its fall ball schedule for 2022, which includes seven home games and one neutral game on six different dates in September and October. It will be a return to the field for the Nittany Lions after a successful spring campaign in which the team improved their +25 game wins to lead NCAA Division I. The team also achieved 30 wins and 13 . for the first time since 2016etime in the program history. The Nittany Lions kick off the fall season with two teams on Saturday, September 17. PSU will play Saint Francis at 11 a.m. and Bowie State at 4 p.m. On Sunday, September 25, Penn State welcomes Pitt-Johnstown to Beard Field with the first pitch at 1 p.m. The following month, on October 5, East Stroudsburg arrives at University Park for an exhibit scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Three days later, two more opponents come to town as the Nittany Lions take on Chestnut Hill at 11 a.m. and Wilmington at 4 p.m. Next week is the last chance to see Penn State at home during the fall season, as they play Lock Haven on Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. The Blue & White will conclude their fall schedule at a neutral venue, opposite Maryland in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on October 15, with a start time to be determined. Admission to all fall ball games at Beard Field is free. All Penn State Athletics non-football events require a valid permit or payment of the applicable campus parking fee. Fans with valid parking permits for Penn State University Park may park for free at non-football athletic events, according to parking policies and transportation service access. For softball games, fans are asked to park in the Jordan East, Stadium West or Porter North grounds. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepare for event parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 through ParkMobile https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Event day parking is $10 per vehicle and can be purchased through the ParkMobile app. The East Deck is also available for most events for $1 per hour. Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, visittransport.psu.eduor email [email protected] Schedule autumn ball 2021 Sat 17 Sept. Saint Francis, Bowie State Beard Field, 11am, 4pm

Sun 25 Sept. Pitt-Johnstown Beard Field, 1:00 PM

wed. Oct 5 East Stroudsburg Beard Field, 5:30 PM

Sat October 8 Chestnut Hill, Wilmington Beard Field, 11am, 4pm

wed 12 oct. Beard Field in Lock Haven, 6:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 15 Maryland Williamsport, Pa., TBD

