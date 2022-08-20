Sponsors must also look beyond cricket – Newspaper





AFTER a gold medal in weightlifting by Nooh Butt, the celebrated Arshad Nadeem took another gold for Pakistan with his sparkling performance, first in the Commonwealth Games javelin final in Birmingham and then at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya. This is no mean feat and should be celebrated nationally. For example, Arshad’s success at the Commonwealth Games was Pakistan’s first ever medal in 56 years in athletics in the multi-sport event. In many ways it is a far greater success than what our cricketers have achieved in many years. This is not to undermine the achievement of our cricketers, but to emphasize the need to celebrate our victories in other domains as well. Arshad showed his class and determination with a record-shattering 90.18 meter throw in a star-studded field that included World Champion Anderson Peters, former Olympic Champion Keshorn Walcott and former Commonwealth and World Champion Julius Yego. Not only this, he stood on the victory podium with Pakistan’s first-ever athletic gold in the Games, despite a serious elbow injury and without his coach. He overcame a lot to end the medal drought for the country. Arshad’s brilliant performance proved once again that there are sports other than cricket that need government support and attention. The government should support this talent by providing them with scholarships as well as coaching and training facilities. There is also a lesson for major corporations and corporations: there are sports beyond cricket and they have opportunities to grow their business while promoting and sponsoring athletes such as Arshad, Nooh and many more in so many more games and disciplines. And they won’t regret it, because Arshad, who took the gold with a Games record throw, is now hungry for a world record. Would it be a bad deal to sponsor the Commonwealth Games champion if he wins the world title by breaking the record? You can imagine the wonders this 25-year-old from Mian Chunnu can do with the necessary care and support when he performs brilliantly without any protection and despite carrying injuries. In fact, business people invest where they see the value of their investment. Here in Pakistan there is only one commercial sport and that is cricket. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) attracts sponsors and a lot of money, while other sports receive a cold shoulder and stepmotherly treatment from both government and private sponsors. It’s time for the government to launch sports channels that focus on sports other than cricket to attract more sponsors that could mean more glory in the field in the long run. Eman Mudassar Tarari

Sargodha Published in Dawn, August 20, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1705852/sponsors-should-also-look-beyond-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos