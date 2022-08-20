Sports
Mizzou Football ticket sales pick up, Drinkwitz rocks a mustache
Answer: not yet.
But really, according to a new article by the St. Louis Post-Dispatchs Dave Matter, ticket sales for non-students ARE on the rise this season YAY! but they are still lagging behind other years. BOO.
As of Aug. 10, Mizzou had sold 18,589 non-student subscriptions and 5,071 student subscriptions for a total of 23,660, according to university figures submitted to the Post-Dispatch via an open request. Last season, Missouri sold 18,247 non-student season packs and 7,108 student packs for a total of 25,355.
I know that our comment section, which is mostly the non-student variety, has been quite lively when it comes to fan presence, and I’m happy to see that increase. It seems most of us hope the 50k is regularly hit in a 61,620 capacity stadium (about 81% full). Mizzou, Matter notes, didn’t make that figure in a single home game last year, averaging around 46k. Also, there have been no sales since Homecoming 2019. [sad trombone]
Moving on to another part of his findings. From the numbers Matter has shared, it must be asked what the heck is going on with that pupil subscription number? That’s RAW.
What’s contributing to this lackluster show of student support? We will technicallyWhen those numbers were reported on Aug. 10, the students weren’t back on campus yet, so there’s hope that now that they’re here, the traffic and chaos at Target is sure to remind us that next time this number will be released, it will be significantly higher. Please?
I’m really interested to see if the Athletic Departments initiative to pay 20% commission on single game tickets for all athletic events sold by the student body (including student athletes) will get more seats. In case you missed it, here’s a link to the story with more details on how that will actually work.
I think this is a really cool, innovative approach to ticket sales, and the August 12 press release touted the university as the first in the nation to offer this opportunity. Let’s hope it helps to sell some tickets, right?
One last question I have for all of you is with this (IMO, really unfortunate) stache Eliah Drinkwitz help sell tickets and endear himself to the fan base? Juries on that, though the dudes behind our BTBS pod have an opinion. I will say, at least he looks less like Milhouse now?
On to the links!
Happy Black & Gold Friday!
Make sure to tag your social media posts #StripetheState
american football
hoops
- Time to meet the new Tiger grad student, Nick Honor!
- Tre Gomillion (coolest last name ever) turned 22 on Thursday. Happy birthday, Tre!
- It appears that Mabor Majak has signed an NIL deal with Degree antiperspirant. Check out his caption, really attentive dude.
- Noah Carters’ skills camp in his hometown looked fun!
Football
- Mizzou Broadcast Operations showed their setup for Thursday’s MU-SEMO football game on SEC+. Earlier that day, head coach Stefanie Golan announced Grace Pettet as this season’s captain. From the press release on MUTIgers.com:
Grace has grown tremendously in the year I’ve been with the program, both on the field and as a leader, Golan said. She does everything the right way with the right mentality and she wants to win at a high level. Grace came fit, technically sharp, competed in everything we do, and she’s been super consistent. She has earned the right to wear the captain’s armband for us on the pitch and we are delighted with her continued growth.
- By the way, the Tigers won by beating Southeast Missouri 1-0 on a goal by sophomore Kylie Dobbs, the first in her career. 7(!) Tigers made their collegiate debut, with four in the starting lineup: Hannah Boughton, Keegan Good, Bella Hollenbach and Jessica Larson. Read more at MUTIgers.com.
Other Mizzou Sports / New School Year Stuff
- Four track stars will represent the Tigers in the North American-Central American-Caribbean Championships in the Bahamas this weekend. Good luck to Arianna Fisher, Claudina Diaz and Roberto Vilches (high jump), as well as Sophia Rivera (javelin and discus) will represent the Tigers in the competition. Read more at MUTIgers.com.
- After attending the Missouri State Fair, DRF went to Memorial Stadium to attend the annual Mizzou Roar event. IG stories pointed out that Kobe Brown was there. UPDATE: And the rest of the boys
Mizzou in the pros/former tigers
- Tilly made it official with his new team. So happy for him and this new opportunity.
- Former two-sport star Justin Gage has finally graduated from Mizzou. Huge congratulations to him for returning to school to finish it. Gage was drafted in the 5th round of the 2003 NFL Draft and played 8 seasons in the league (4 with Chicago and 4 with Tennessee). The Jeff City native is currently the WR coach at CBC High School in St. Louis. Congratulations, coach!
- Nick Bolton, my favorite KC chief, took the stage on Thursday for the last day of camp. #LastDayBestDay
|
