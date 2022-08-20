How Serena Williams Dominated and Transformed Tennis?

Serena Jameka Williams, the world’s best tennis player, announced her upcoming retirement last week. An African-American woman, Serena, along with her sister Venus, has dominated an essentially white sport, both in terms of who played it and the audience that followed it.

What kind of dominance? Serena has won 23 Grand Slam titles, more than any other male or female player in the Open era. She was world No. 1 for 319 weeks, and holding that position for 186 consecutive weeks. In 2002-2003, she won a non-calendar year Grand Slam, from the 2002 French Open championships to the 2003 Australian Open. Serena repeated this feat in 2014-2015, resulting in the term Serena Slam.

She is the highest-earning female athlete of all time. During her illustrious career spanning nearly 24 years, Serena has earned $94.6 million in prize money while walking away with more than $450 million in career earnings. She puts her earnings into Serena Ventures, founded in 2014, which invests primarily in companies founded by women and people of color.

Seren’s brilliance and achievements and her legacy as the greatest tennis player ever, in my opinion, is not just about her tournament record. Her legacy as the greatest is due to how she, along with Venus, transformed the sport of tennis. Since they started playing professionally, more young African American girls and boys have picked up a tennis racket. Kids of color lined up to watch the sisters play at tournaments and waited for autographs after the game. Tennis courts originated in Harlem, New York, a bastion of African American life, culture and heritage. Naomi Osaka, the former world number one, who herself is bi-racial with a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, often refers to Serena as her childhood tennis idol.

Serena taught me that you should enjoy your differences and enjoy mastering your skills. As you do that, you raise important questions that need to be discussed. Guruswamy oilSenior Advocate, Supreme Court of India

Let’s examine the transformational nature of Serena the player, both racially and gender. In 1999 she won her first grand slam at the age of 17. At the time, she became the first black player since Arthur Ashe in 1975 to win a Gram Slam tournament. She was two months pregnant with her daughter Olympia when she won the Australian Open in 2017. Serenas’ comeback after pregnancy contributed to a major change in women’s professional tennis: players were allowed to participate in tournaments based on their rankings for three years. years after childbirth.

Serena made us think about gender and longevity issues for athletes (including in professional life), when she recently spoke thoughtfully about her retirement at age 41. As she explained in Fashion, Believe me. I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady. But I’m turning 41 this month and something has to be done. American football quarterback Tom Brady and Roger Federer played their respective sports well into their 40s, while their wives had children.

The influence of Serena and her family has also spilled over into the world of culture and film. King Richard, a film about the Williams family released last year, centered on their father Richard Williams. Will Smith, who played Richard Williams, won the Best Actor Oscar for his role, and Aunjanue Ellis, who played their mother Oracene Price, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Both Serena and Venus Williams are credited as producers of the film.

Richard Williams is credited with raising and coaching Serena and Venus and making them champions. The film shows him coaching his daughters in a neglected part of town, on ragged tennis courts, when they couldn’t find a coach to train them. Serena responded to the film by noting that it was an opportunity for the public to see African American fathers in a favorable light, while many black men are not seen this way.

As I’ve written before, sports excellence is a domain in which people combine skill, perseverance and sacrifice all the possible qualities of our species, while bringing joy to the viewers. Nothing captures this feeling better than Serena Williams in top gear on a tennis court.

Nearly twenty years ago, in a past life as a corporate lawyer in New York, I was at the US Open and watched her play. The Williams era had begun and both sisters were winning tournaments. In the early 2000s, the American public was still not used to the sport being dominated by African American women. On that damp day in New York, at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the crowd crept behind Serenas’s white opponent, hoping she would win. I was surprised that a champion would be treated like this, but then slowly understood why she is who she is. As the crowd roared in support of every point her opponent won, you could see Serena focusing harder and narrowing her gaze, focusing only on her opponent. It was like she was blocking everything. With sweat dripping from her forehead and her muscles glistening in the sun, Serena got ready to serve. As she struck down an ace, she clenched her fist and faced the part of the crowd where her father was sitting. You could never intimidate Serena from a court or any other stage. She won that edition of the US Open again.

Serena taught me that you should enjoy your differences and enjoy mastering your skills. As you do that, you raise important questions that need to be discussed. By doing all this, while winning everything that could be won in tennis many times over, Serena Williams will always be the greatest tennis player of all time. Because she didn’t just dominate the sport, she transformed it.

The writer is a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India