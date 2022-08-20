Cata amounts host Anderson in practice match on Saturday





CULLOWHEE, NC With the 2022 regular season fast approaching, the Western Carolina Anderson University volleyball team will welcome to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Saturday (Aug. 20) at 6 p.m. for an exhibition game. Admission to all WCU home volleyball games is free. After the match, the team will participate in an autograph session. Live stats for the match can be found online at CatamountSports.com. Fifth year senior outside hitter happy call and junior liberal Destinee Dorsey were named to the preseason All-Southern Conference team released Wednesday. Gebel earned a spot on the preseason team for the third year in a row, while Dorsey, the SoCon’s 2020-21 Libero of the Year, was honored for the first time in her career. WCU was picked to finish in fifth place in the preseason coaches poll. The Catamounts return six starters from last year’s squad with a combined 13 returning players from a squad that took fourth in the 2021 SoCon tournament. Glover and WCU also welcomed five freshmen this fall. Anderson heads to Cullowhee in the back section of a two-game SoCon exhibition swing, traveling to UNCG Friday night. In 2021, the Trojans set an overall record of 23-8 after winning part of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) regular season title and hosting the 2021 NCAA Division II Southeast Regional. The Trojans were picked to finish in third place in the preseason SAC coaches poll, behind both Wingate and Tusculum. Four Trojans earned pre-season all-conference commendations as Madison Roy and Noelle Knutson were pre-season All-SAC first-team selections, with Jaelyn Grimm taking a place in the second team and Sadie Kluner receiving accolades from the third team deserved. WCU will open the 2022 regular season next weekend at the Wake Forest Invitational, facing Kennesaw State on Friday, August 26 at 4:30 PM, before facing host Demon Deacons on Saturday, August 27 at noon and NC Central at 4:30 PM on Monday night. , head coach Karen Glover will participate in a 2022 Autumn Sports Preview Facebook LIVE event, presented by Stanberry Insurance via the WCU Athletics Facebook page. The preview show starts at 6 p.m. Stay up to date on all things Catamount Volleyball and WCU Athletics via the social media on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts, @catamountvb) and Twitter (@catamounts, @catamountvb).

