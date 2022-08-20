Barmy Army pokes fun at Virat Kohli over prolonged drought, Indian fans hit back





Virat Kohli has completed 1000 days without scoring a century in international cricket Photo: AP ESSENTIALS Virat Kohli has completed 1000 days without an international century

Kohli last century against Bangladesh in a test match in 2019

Kohli has a total of 70 international centuries It is not that long ago that Virat Kohli made a habit for centuries. After making his international debut in 2008, the Indian batting superstar achieved a sensational 70 centuries in international cricket. Only Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) have more three-figure scores than the Indian batter in the history of international cricket. Kohli has a total of 27 tons of test cricket, in addition to an incredible 43 tons in the history of ODI cricket. Kohli was tipped by many to break Tendulkar’s incredible 100-centuries record in international cricket and also improve on his 50 and 49-ton tally in Test and ODI cricket respectively. However, in a sequence of events that has shocked many; Kohli has not reached the three-digit mark in any of the three formats for nearly three years. His last ton in international cricket came in November 2019 in a test match against Bangladesh. On Friday (August 19), Kohli completed a total of 1,000 days without a century for Team India. England cricket team’s popular ‘Barmy Army’ fan group took the opportunity to renew their rivalry with Indian cricket fans and mocked Kohli. “1000 days,” Barmy Army wrote in a tweet that went viral on social media. Indian fans quickly noticed the same and trolled the popular fan group and England cricket team. While some reminded them of the long gulf between England winning a series over India in India, others were quick to point out Kohli’s extraordinary record with the bat in international cricket. See comments here @TheBarmyArmy 3,532 days since England last won a format series against India in India. undefined — ANI (@ANI) Aug 19, 2022 After a break from the tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe, Kohli returns to action in the Asian Cup. India will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

