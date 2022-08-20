Sports
Scott Frost says players work so hard they throw up
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said his players are having frequent vomiting during training sessions under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
He coaches them hard, Frost said about Raiola on Huskers Radio Network. I laugh at the guys because there are about 15-20 vomits every day from attacking linemen.
“It’s not because they’re not in shape, he’s just working hard at it. I think they love it. He’s let them out a little bit to get aggressive and I like the way they come off the ball.
Sports Information Director for Nebraska, Keith Mann, declined to comment but told USA TODAY SportsFrost will be available at a news conference Sunday. The Big Ten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Frost said attacking linemen last weekwear monitors to track their output during exercise. He said they are doubling their efforts compared to previous seasons.
Recent Player Safety History
Player safety at Nebraska has been an issue in the past. In 2018, two college athletes on the football program were hospitalized for rhabdomyolysis after an off-season weightlifting session. The medical condition occurs when proteins and electrolytes move from muscle tissue into the bloodstream, which can damage the kidneys and hearing and lead to permanent damage or death.
“Elevated temperature and humidity during exercise/exercise may also play a role in higher rates of rhabdomyolysis,” according to the National Institutes of Health.
Frost, then in his first season, said the player’s health was his main concern.
“Everything that happens in our program is ultimately my responsibility,” Frost told The Lincoln Journal Star in 2018. “Our strength coach and training room were coordinating to do their absolute best to make sure the transition was smooth, but two kids who overexerted and had[rhabdomyolysis].
“I want to make sure people understand that the health of our players will always be our first concern. It was a bit of a scary deal and both kids are doing well now.”
Other college football programs have seen players in need of medical attention amid extreme practice conditions in recent years.
Former Oregon head coach Willie Taggart found himself in hot water after players also developed rhabdomyolysis. Former player Doug Brenner has sued Taggert, former Oregon strength coach Irele Oderinde, and the University of Oregon for injuries sustained during training in January 2017.
Frost also coached the 2016-17 UCF Knights, a football program that had been turned upside down nearly a decade earlier by the death of former receiver Erick Plancher in 2008. Plancher collapsed and died after conditioning exercises. It was later revealed that his death was due to complications from a sickle cell trait. A jury found the school’s sports association negligent and awarded Plancher’s family $10 million.
Who is Donovan Raiola?
Nebraska offensive line coach Raiola is in his first season with the Cornhuskers. Before joining the program, he spent four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears. However, this is his first full season as the leading offensive line coach.
During his playing days, he was honored with All-Big Ten selection three times. Frost said he brought in Raiola to help turn things around with the unit.
We have a lot of guys up front who can play and are interchangeable, Frost said. Donny did a great job making those guys better.
Nebraska went 3-9 overall last season, winning one game in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers kick off the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.
