Fairmont sweeps tennis season opening triangular | News, Sports, Jobs





MINNEAPOLIS — The Fairmont Cardinals girls tennis team achieved a season opening Friday in triangular action at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Fairmont demonstrated his adeptness when 11 different netters contributed together to an opening 5-2 dual-meet triumph at Spring Lake Park and a 6-1 win over Osseo. Abi Peyman, Paige Linse and Elly Stegge each generated straight-set singles wins for the Cardinals against Spring Lake Park. Abi Peyman defeated Santana Waisanen in the game in the No. 2 bracket 6-4 sets, while Linse recorded a 6-3, 6-2 win over Erika Holm in the third singles action. Stegge completed Fairmont’s points production in singles by beating Lauren Leet 6-0, 6-2. Fairmont’s first doubles team, consisting of Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke, along with teammates Madi Peyman and Emelia Klanderud in the number 3 spot in the bracket, claimed crucial team points by capturing super tiebreakers in the third set. Haugen and Petschke combined court skills to split the first two segments with Betiel Tellen and Angelina Pho on No. 1 doubles. Tellen and Pho squeezed out a 7-6 (7-2) decision in the first set before Haugen and Petschke rallied for a 6-3 win in the second set. Fairmont’s best tandem went on to beat their opponents at Spring Lake Park in the super tiebreaker, 10-7. Madi Peyman and Emelia Klanderud lost the first set of their No. 3 doubles match by a 6-3 decision by Alyssa Burgaman and Eryn Huston, before rallying for a 6-0 win in the second set. Peyman and Klanderud then handed out a 10-6 super tiebreak defeat to Spring Lake Park. Brooke Goerish of Spring Lake Park defeated the Cardinals’ Hope Klanderud on the first basehits, 6-3, 6-3, while SLP’s second doubles team of Brooke Ellison and Natalie Leet defeated Lilly Laven and Solveig Senf 6-2 , 6-0. Hope Klanderud then bounced back to shore to take back-to-back 6-0 set wins over Osseo’s Evelyn West in the first singles at Fairmont’s second dual meet of the day. Abi Peyman took her second singles win of the Triangle, beating Maggie Albers in the number 2 position in the lineup, 6-1, 6-0, while Brynn Gustafson made her season debut by a 6-1, 6- 3 win over Osseo’s Anya Rousek on the fourth basehit. Haugen and Petschke teamed up again to take their second double of the triad, beating Osseo’s Tessa Strand and Lindsey Varrey by default. Haugen and Petschke scored the opening set at No. 1 doubles, 6-2, before Strand and Varrey lost the game. Linse advanced to No. 2 doubles and paired with Lilly Laven to make a 6-3, 6-2 decision over Kyra Nelson and Maya Strongman, while Emelia Klanderud teamed up with Senf Osseo’s Ellie Roder and Izzy Bjerkan in the third doubles, 7 -6 (7-5), 7-5. Fairmont (2-0) will compete in an all-doubles tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Mound-Westonka. The Cardinals then play host to Maple River in a non-conference home opening at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fairmont. O fairmont 5, Spring Lake Park 2 Singles Bracket Brooke Goerish (SLP) beats. Hope Klanderud, 6-3, 6-3. Abi Payman (FMT) def. Santana Waisanen, 6-4, 6-4. Paige Linse (FMT) def. Erika Holm, 6-3, 6-2. Elly Stegge (FMT) beats. Lauren Leet, 6-0, 6-2. Double bracket Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke (FMT) def. Betiel Count-Angelina Pho, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, (10-7). Brooke Ellison-Natalie Leet (SLP) beats. Lilly Laven-Solveig Senf, 6-2, 6-0. Madi Peyman-Emelia Klanderud (FMT) beats. Alyssa Burgaman-Eryn Huston, 3-6, 6-0, (10-6). O fairmont 6, Bone 1 Singles Bracket Hope Klanderud (FMT) beats. Evelyn West, 6-0, 6-0. Abi Peyman (FMT) beats. Maggie Albers, 6-1, 6-0. Sara Mertens (O) def. Elly Stegge, 7-6, (7-0), 4-6, (10-3). Brynn Gustafson (FMT) beats. Anya Rousek, 6-1, 6-3. Double bracket Anika Haugen-Johanna Petschke (FMT) beats. Tessa Strand-Lindsey Varrey standard (*Haugen and Petschke won the first set 6-2) Lilly Laven-Paige defeats Linse (FMT). Kyra Nelson-Maya Strongman, 6-3, 6-2. Solveig defeats Senf-Emelia Klanderud (FMT). Ellie Roder-Izzy Bjerkan, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

