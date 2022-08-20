Wroblewski itches to join US women’s hockey team at Worlds

BUFFALO, NY (AP) As his players and staff flew to Denmark in preparation for the Women’s World Hockey Championships,…

BUFFALO, NY (AP) While his players and staff flew to Denmark in preparation for the Women’s Hockey World Cup, American coach John Wroblewski was left behind in Buffalo, where he essentially climbs the walls of his hotel room and waits to join them. add.

They recently brought me some resistance bands so I can stay in shape, said Wroblewski, who was placed in 10-day self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last weekend.

Although he still struggled to catch his breath when he spoke to The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday, Wroblewski said his condition was improving. On Friday, Wroblewski texted that he is feeling even better and plans to travel abroad in time for practice Tuesday, two days before the Americans open the 10-nation tournament against Japan.

Wroblewski was hired in May, replacing Joel Johnson, who stepped down due to his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas’ Minnesota-based women’s hockey program.

Holding meetings via Zoom and watching videos of exercises led by his assistants is not how Wroblewski envisioned giving a fresh start to his coaching career. And his new role will come with added pressure, challenging the 41-year-old from Wisconsin to reinvigorate a team that has settled for silver in the past two international competitions under Johnson.

The US had won five consecutive world championships before losing the gold medal to Canada last year. Frustrations were compounded during the Winter Games in Beijing in February, when the defending Olympic champions lost again to arch-rival Canadians.

Oh, I’ll tell you, I had a lot planned for the team, and how many things I could accomplish had to be determined, Wroblewski said. And what this has done is really hit the mark on a few items.

His main emphasis is on emphasizing that no major changes are needed for a veteran-led team to regain its place on the podium. The 23-player roster is made up of 18 returning Olympians, only three of whom are making their national team debuts.

The bones of the team are great. I try not to change much, he said. We tried to get a little more predictability in a few areas.

Wroblewski wants the Americans to rely more on their speed while simplifying their defensive scheme to counter Canada’s up-tempo transitional attack. Converting odds is also an emphasis after the Americans finished the Olympics seventh out of 10 teams in scoring efficiency with just 30 goals in a 374-shot tournament.

Wroblewski’s most notable tweaks were evident in how he spread his attacking talent across all four lines.

Hilary Knight practiced alongside Hannah Brandt and newcomer Hannah Bilka, while the front tandem of Alex Carpenter and Amanda Kessel split up. Kessel practiced alongside Kendall Coyne Schofield and Kelly Pannek, while Carpenter was on the line with Abby Roque and Hayley Scamurra. The fourth line featured Grace Zumwinkle, Lacey Eden, and Jesse Compher.

That’s a move from Johnson, who owned the top two rows of his best offensive players and relied heavily on his veterans, which eventually dwindled as the Olympic tournament progressed.

That’s my belief about how a team should be built, especially internationally, and that you should have different headlines every night, Wroblewski said.

The players have bought in.

Xs and Os. There is no denying that it would be a prepared team, said Coyne Schofield. We’ve always been a team that likes to play fast, likes to play with speed. And now he’s just putting a little bit of structure and style behind that speed.

Knight named Wroblewskis approaches a difference of night and day.”

I think every coach has their own style and the way they want to learn the game and imprint a team. It’s just different, Knight said. It’s exciting to be re-energized by his energy and the way he approaches things.

Wroblewski has a reputation for being intense and detailed, which is a reflection of the aggressive attack style he demands from his teams. He is best known for the four-year stint coaching the USA Hockeys national development teams, which produced 29 NHL draws from 2016-20, including 11 first-rounders in 2019.

The success led to Wroblewski being hired to coach the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate. He coached the Ontario Reign for a season and a half before going on leave in December for what he called personal reasons, then resigned three months later.

Wroblewski declined to discuss what happened, saying he didn’t want to distract attention from his team and the tournament.

I’ll be happy to discuss some of those reasons at some point. I don’t know what that point will be, Wroblewski said. But I’ll tell you, I’m in a great space. I have a different outlook on life and where I want to be. And this is exactly where I should be.

Even if that means you have to spend a few more days in a hotel room.

