Shardul Thakur Double-strike leaves Zimbabwe reeling after cautious start

read more

India vs Zimbabwe 2022, 2nd ODI Live Score and Latest Updates:Zimbabwe were quite vigilant after being the first to bat for the Harare Sports Club. Indian new ball pair Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna feared the money and didn’t give away a freebie. It took Zimbabwe 47 deliveries to get to their first border and then Siraj struck to get rid of Takudzwanashe Kaitano at 7.

Earlier, India captain KL Rahul won the toss again, opting to bowl first as his team hopes to finish the series today after leading 1-0 on Thursday. The tourists have only made one change to their squad with Deepak Chahar sitting outside and replaced by all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, made some changes by bringing in Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tanaka Chivanga for this unmissable clash.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Example

After hammering Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the series opener, KL Rahul & Co will have an eye on the series as they close horns with the hosts in the 2nd ODI on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. The previous encounter witnessed a phenomenal comeback from speedster Deepak Chahar, who reduced figures from 3 for 27 in 7 overs to take home the Player of the Match award. He opened the gate of wickets by removing the opening duo of Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani, followed by Wessley Madhevere. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also picked 3 wickets each, helping India beat the hosts for a paltry 189.

In response, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a strong opening score of 192 runs to bring the visitors home with 119 balls left.

India will enter the match in confidence, but Zimbabwe has developed a habit of making stunning comebacks, especially against Asian countries. They recently beat Bangladesh in 3 T20Is and as many ODIs and that factor cannot be overlooked.

As India and Zimbabwe go head to head in Harare, here are some key details about the 2nd T20I

On what date will the second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on Sunday, August 20.

Where will the second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe kicks off at 12:45pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live stream of the second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM)?

The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe can be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get the latest news Cricket News, Scheme and Cricket Live Score here