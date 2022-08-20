Serena isn’t the only woman who loves tennis. Meet Emory’s Amy Bryant

The professional tennis landscape for women is about to change. Serena Williams has announced that she will retire after the US Open. Meanwhile, closer to home in Georgia, another woman has also announced her retirement from tennis. Her name is Amy Bryant. After 23 years, she will retire as the head coach of women’s tennis at Emory University in Atlanta.

Bryant is the first woman in NCAA history to win a national team championship as a coach and as a player. She spoke to GPBmorning editionhost Leah Fleming.

Lea Fleming:When someone makes a decision to retire, all these memories of the trip often come to mind. In your letter to the college community, when you announced your retirement, one of the things you mentioned that really struck me when you said, quote, finally beating a rival college after losing ten times in a row. That also speaks volumes about life in general. Talk about that.

Amy Bryant:Well, the story really begins before the infamous losing streak happened. It started, you know, kind of at the beginning of my coaching career. When I started in 99, I immediately tasted a lot of success. And in 2001 we finished third in the country, then second in 2002 and then we won in 2003. And then we won again and then we won again. So in my mind, winning really became synonymous with success. And as quickly as that dynasty was built, it seemed to fall. We lost the following year and the following year we lost again to the same team. And then it went on 10 times in a row. So I got really fixated on beating that school. I sat at the dinner table with my family and thought about matchups. And the more we lost, the more unreasonable I became and my thoughts and expectations for myself. I would say things like: if you don’t beat them, you’re not as good a coach as that coach. You know, if you don’t beat them, your past victories are just a farce. I would actually walk down the street and see someone wearing their colors and automatically my heart would start racing. So I couldn’t, I couldn’t even eat or sleep before we played them. I had really come to believe that winning was the only option and that losing was actually tantamount to failure. So I finally got some help and did some therapy and learned to meditate and got some perspective and I started to really focus on the process rather than the end result. And gradually I found joy in things other than winning. So I learned how to really value the relationships I had with my player, which is also something I included in that letter.

Lea Fleming:There’s a new report from the NCAA that examines the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and it shows the number of women competing at the highest levels of college athletics. It continues to rise, along with a widening funding gap between men’s and women’s sports programs. And so I wonder, is that the case with Emory? Have you had any conversations with leadership about equality in terms of your athletic program?

Amy Bryant:Yes. I mean, it’s a really disappointing study for me to read. I can honestly say that I have been so lucky at Emory. As a student athlete, you know, I had multiple opportunities to play. I played two sports when I was in college. You know, I wouldn’t have had that chance if it wasn’t for Title IX. And then, as a coach, at Emory I saw our athletics department expand from seven women’s sports teams to nine with the addition of softball and golf. So I’m happy to say that I didn’t have to have difficult conversations with Emory about equity financing or anything like that. They do a great job there.

Lea Fleming:youcame to Emory as an athlete. How did that happen? You started playing, I imagine, as a kid in high school, and then you decided you wanted to do it in college?

Amy Bryant:Well, I started playing because, probably I mean, my mom has a picture of me with the tennis racket in my hand as I lay in my crib. (laughs) But I don’t think I started playing until I was at least 6 or 7. But I played multiple sports growing up and was very athletic, very active. And I think for me the process of getting to Emory was very much like it is for so many students today. I had a list of schools I was interested in, and actually my list was more about academics than athletics, because I was a good student. Ironically, when I started out, I wasn’t quite married to the idea of ​​playing in college. It just wasn’t a driver for me then. But, you know, 30 years later, looking back, I can’t imagine a positive and productive college experience without athletics.

Lea Fleming:This leads me to ask you about your new venture, Bryant College Coaching. What are you going to do?

Amy Bryant:Secure. Well, kid sports is just big business. And I got really tired of seeing recruiting services take advantage of hopeful parents, parents who are hopeful for that full ride. You know, it’s such an extremely rare nugget. And the other thing is, you know, a lot of college athletes have unrealistic expectations about where they can play. It can be so easy to get caught up in that ESPN College Game Day hype and think it could be you. And then there’s this misconception about the same programs that you see on TV vying for those programs, with the all-around superior athletic programs. And it just isn’t the case. And since I come from a Division III school, I feel really responsible for warning parents against adopting that Division I tunnel vision. The philosophy of Division III, the holistic possibilities that exist within it, is worth exploring and after coaching there for so long, I can really, you know, see the big picture and feel a responsibility to share the options and teach students lead to what is best for them .

Lea Fleming:So you and Serena are going to give up tennis in a way.

Amy Bryant:(laughs) I can’t believe you say my name in the same sentence as Serenas! That that’s a first. Thank you very much for that. Wow.

Lea Fleming:What will you miss about coaching?

Amy Bryant:The relationships. The relationships are really at the heart of what I do. And what I have always done and still want to do, with my company. Be able to, you know, guide student athletes through the ups and downs and let them learn from me while I learn from them? That’s what I’m going to miss the most, honestly.

Lea Fleming:Amy Bryant is the head coach of women’s tennis at Emory University in Atlanta. She will retire at the end of this month.

