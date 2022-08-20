NHL Hot Seat Radar: Minnesota Wild





Jeff Le-US TODAY Sports Welcome, once again, to a new edition of the THN Hot Seat, an ongoing series of THN.com columns in which we identify a member of each NHL organization who will come under tremendous pressure during the 2022-23 season. The person we identify as being on the Hot Seat is an NHL player, head coach, GM or franchisee. In this edition, we break down the Minnesota Wild. WILD HOT SEAT: BILL GUERIN, GENERAL MANAGER WHY: It is now known that Guerin and Wild’s ownership took an incredible gamble in July of last summer when the team bought the last four seasons of the contracts of star veterans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. The unexpected move gave Minnesota wiggle room in the 2021-2022 season, but there was an imminent backlash that would begin in the 2022-2023 campaign, with a combined death salary of $14,743 million for two consecutive seasons. The result was a fairly successful regular season last year, but the Wild didn’t make it past the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And here we are now, with the day of reckoning here for Minnesota’s cap situation. The cut in the allowable payroll cost the services of star winger Kevin Fiala, who was traded to the LA Kings this summer in exchange for Minnesota-area Brock Faber and LA’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL entry-level model. That’s not a bad pick for Fiala, but the fact remains that the Wild won’t be as attacking group as last season. According to CapFriendly.com, Minnesota still has over $4.3 million in cap space, but they also need to top up their roster with one more player, and they will already be more dependent on young players, as they’ve currently got eight expected NHLers 25 years or younger. Compare that to their new goalkeeper tandem of veteran Marc-Andre Fleury (signed to a two-year contract extension, $7 million) and former Ottawa Senator Filip Gustavsson (who has an unimpressive 3.55 Goals-Against Average and .892 Save Percentage on a crappy Sens team last year), and you have a squad that could see holes forming during the regular season. This is not to say that Minnesota will no longer be a playoff team next year. Led by superstar sniper Kirill Kaprizov, center Ryan Hartman and two-way pivot Joel Eriksson Ek, the Wild will almost certainly qualify again for the postseason. But with the Central Division standings of the St. Louis Blues — the team that knocked the Wild off in the first round last spring — and the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, home field advantage for Minnesota isn’t a natural one. All this belongs to Guerin, who took over as GM three years ago. He has not been able to appear in the second round since taking the reins of the Wild, and there will be no easy answers for them, especially this season and next year. The cap won’t rise enough to allow Guerin to go out and add assets that can contribute now, and there’s an age disparity – in addition to 37-year-old Fleury, Minnesota’s defense corps has four players in their thirties. , two members aged 28 and 29, and no D guy under 26 — that’s going to mean more roster squabbles sooner or later. Maybe the Wild catch lightning in a bottle and can make a deep playoff run, but it doesn’t seem likely. Instead, we’re more likely to eliminate them from the postseason again early. And if that’s how the near future unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the property will continue to entrust their direct way forward to Guerin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehockeynews.com/news/nhl-hot-seat-radar-minnesota-wild The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos