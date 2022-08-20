European Championships Munich 2022: Schedule, athletes, how to watch day eight





On day eight of the European Multisport Championships on Thursday, August 18 in Munich, 11 sets of medals are up for grabs. In artistic gymnastics, the men’s all-round champion is crowned in the Olympiahalle: with Russian athletes banned from the competition, the Turkish Ahmed Under will aim for a medal after just missing out on the podium with both the last World and European champions. Reigning Bronze Medalist of the World Ilia Kovtun of Ukraine has chosen not to focus on the device and the team competition. It will be the last day of sports climbing action on the Königsplatz with Olympic medalists Alberto Gines and Jacob Schubertand recently crowned leading European champion Adam Ondraprobably fighting for medals in the men’s bouldering and main event. Several Tokyo 2020 gold medalists will participate in Thursday’s athletics session, starting with Olympic and World Long Jump Champion Malaika Mihambo, who will bid for its second European title in a row in front of the home crowd. Men’s high jump Gianmarco Tamberic will have to find his best form to beat Ukraine Andriy Protsenkowhich forced the Italian off the podium at the recent World Championships in Oregon. With reigning world champion Jake Wightman choose to race only the 800m, Jakob Ingebrigtsen plans to add another European crown to his resume in the men’s 1500 meters after taking his second title in the 5,000 meters on Tuesday. Finally, in the women’s heptathlon, reigning Olympic and world champion Nafissatou Thiami van Belgium is poised to continue its dominance in the event by retaining its 2018 Berlin title. READ: Munich 2022 European Athletics Championships: Preview, Schedule, Athletes, How To Watch Day 8 Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Medal Events Artistic Gymnastics: Everywhere For Men Location: Olympic Hall Schedule (All times are in Central European Summer Time. UTC+2): 10:00 Subsection 1 13:53 Subdivision 2 17:07 Subdivision 3 Athletes to watch: Nicola Bartolini (ITA), Ahmet Onder (TUR) Athletics Location: Olympic Stadium Scheme: 20:05 Final Men’s High Jump 20:10 men’s hammer throw final 20:58 Women’s Long Jump Final 21:05 1500m Men’s Final 21:25 5000m final ladies 21:55 800m women’s heptathlon, final Athletes to watch: Marco Tamberi (ITA), Andriy Protsenko (UKR), Malaika Mihambo (GER), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR), Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) sport climbing Location: Königsplatz Scheme: 15:00 Men’s Boulder & Lead Final: Boulder Round 17:00 Men’s Boulder & Lead Final: Lead Round Athletes to watch: Alberto Gines (ESP), Jakob Schubert (AUT) Table tennis Location: Rudi-Sedlmayer Scheme: 18:10 Men’s Doubles, Gold Medal Match 19:00 Women’s doubles, gold medal match Athletes to watch: Nina Mittelham-Sabine Winter (GER), Mattias Falck-Kristian Karlsson (SWE) How to watch the Munich 2022 European Championships? For a detailed full program of the event, check out the official website here. Note: the schedule is subject to change. The event will be available for broadcast television and livestream coverage in various regions. Further streaming details can be found on the Munich 2022 app. You can also follow all the action on our social media and on Olympics.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/european-championships-munich-2022-schedule-athletes-18-august The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos