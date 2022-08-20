Softball welcomes six additional signers for 2022-23





West Lafayette, Ind. Head Coach Boo De Oliviera and the Purdue softball program announce the addition of six players for the coming year: Caitlyn Boteler, Kate Claypool, Madi Elish, Becca Edwards, Hailey Hayes and Anna Lonchar. The newest Boilermakers join the 5th recruit class in the nation that will join the team this fall. In total, Purdue welcomes 16 entrants to the program for the year 2022-23, comprising 11 freshmen and five transfers. Caitlyn Boteler Year: freshman

Position: First base/utility

Residence: Bloomington, Ind.

Club team: Indiana Magic Gold 04 SECONDARY SCHOOL Named starter for Bloomington North for her entire high school career

Named All-Conference selection as a junior

Led the team in home runs and batting average during junior and freshman seasons

Ranked Junior by Extra Innings as No. 82 recruit for the class of 2022

Season 2 has been canceled due to COVID-19

Was also a JV Volleyball captain for freshmen and sophomores before moving to the varsity team as a junior

Helped the Indiana Magic Gold 04 club team rank as No. 27 in the nation according to Extra Innings Softball Boteler on joining the Purdue softball family: “Joining the Purdue softball family means so much to me. Not only do I get to be part of this family that shares the same goals, but I also get to play for coaches that I know will take me to a new level and I get to play it game I love to play for another 4 years and at the same time represent a great university.”

De Oliveira at Boteler: “Caitlyn brings a lot of power potential to the plate. She’s a tough competitor and has a ton of Boilermaker pride as an Indiana native.” Kate Claypool Year: 5th year

Position: Outfielder

Last school: Iowa 2022 / AS A SENIOR Academic All-Big Ten

Saw action in 27 matches

Beaten nine times

Six runs recorded

Graduated with a BA in Mathematics with a specialization in Statistics 2021 / AS A JUNIOR Academic All-Big Ten

NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete

Action not seen 2020 / AS SOPHOMORE Academic All-Big Ten

University of Iowa Dean’s List

Saw action in eight games with five starts

Counted hits against East Carolina and Portland State

Scored four points 2019 THE FIRST CHANCE University of Iowa Dean’s List

Saw action in 29 games with 14 outfield starts

Scored her first career hit against Morgan State on February 23

Recorded and scored a triple against Northwestern on March 30

Counted a double against Nebraska on April 24 SECONDARY SCHOOL Four-time Roosevelt High School Most Valuable Player

2018 All-State Honoree

Two-time All-District Artist

Two-time First Team All-Conference Artist

Two-time Second Team All-Conference

2018 Academic All-State Honoree

Led the 2018 conference with an OBP of .669 and placed third in Iowa 5A

Joined the varisty swimming team, basketball team and track team

Club ball played with Iowa BLITZ

High school coach was Erin Mussett

Club coach was Owen Hunter Claypool on participating in Purdue softball: “I loved the inclusive and ‘family’ feeling I immediately felt from the coaching staff and then from the current players. Purdue is a great university that will allow me to pursue my master’s degree while continuing my athletic career in the continue to the highest level.”

The Oliveira at Claypool: “Kate is a tough outfielder with Big Ten experience. We’ve been battling her and we’re excited that she’ll be in our outfield and not be fighting us to rob our batters.” Becca Edwards Year: Senior

Position: Infielder

Last school: Green Bay

Club team: BATS Fastpitch 2022 / AS A JUNIOR AT GREEN BAY – Honoree Second Team All-Horizon League – Horizon League full academic team

– East/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete – Slaughtered .275 during the season, came out in 46 while making 43 starts, all at first base

– Crushed three home runs

– Brought in 16 runs

– Recorded the fourth highest percentage on a team basis of .391

– Notched a total of 48 bases 2021 / AS SOPHOMORE AT GREEN BAY – Started in 34 out of 35 games played

– Hit a .272 with 25 hits and six doubles

– Recorded 15 RBI and 31 bases in total 2020 / FIRST NEWS AT GREEN BAY – Played in 14 matches with 11 starts

– Hit .281 for the shortened COVID-19 season

– Four RBI . produced SECONDARY SCHOOL – Two-time All-State honoree

– Named First Team All-Conference as a junior and senior

– Named both Team MVP and Team Offensive MVP as a junior and senior

– Earned All-District Honors Her Last Two Years

– Four-time letter winner

– Helped her high school win three conference championship titles Edwards on participating in Purdue softball: “I’m beyond excited to join the Purdue softball family. It gives me the opportunity to achieve the goals I’ve had since I was a little girl.”

De Oliveira on Edwards: “Becca has a powerful bat and is ready for the challenge of joining the Power Five. She is ready to work hard and push her teammates too.” Madi Elish Year: sophomore

Position: pitcher

Residence: Crown Point, Ind.

Previous school: Arizona 2022/ FIRST NEWS IN ARIZONA Appeared in 31 games with seven starts in the circle as a freshman

Strikes out six careers in two games vs. Cal State Fullerton (2/24) and New Mexico State (4/4)

Went out of the circle 8-3

Thrown a 4.34 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched

Total 27 assists and two putouts in the season

Two complete matches thrown SECONDARY SCHOOL Ranked 21st recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball

Ranked #40 recruit by FloSoftball

A triple selection for all cities and all conferences

Three-time all-state artist, including two first team honors

Named Co-MVP of Crown Point High School Softball Team

Helped her high school team to two section championships and one regional championship Elish on joining Purdue: “The coaches really drew me in with how they really emphasized the meaning of family in their program. It’s close to home so my family can come and watch, and the campus is beautiful. I missed the four seasons; I’m excited to go back to the Midwest.”

De Oliveira on Elish: “Madi has competed on the biggest podium and competed on a 2022 Women’s College World Series team. She is a top pitcher and Indiana native, which will be a great combination as we will be looking to her to help take our Boilermakers out of the loop.” lead.” HAILEY HAYES Position: Infielder/Catcher

Residence: Indianapolis, Ind.

Previous school: Boise State

Year: Junior 2022 / AS SOPHOMORE AT BOISE STATE Started with one of the six games played

Hit .500 and scored three hits, a double and triple along with four RBI and two runs

Recorded a triple and three RBI in win against Providence (February 26) 2021 / AS FRESHMANAT BOISE STATE Academic All-Mountain West

Mountain West Scholar Athlete

Appeared in 29 games, including 26 starts

Slaughter .256 with one triple and one homerun and two RBI SECONDARY SCHOOL Was a four-year starter at second base for the Falcons and coach Matt Sweeney

As a junior in 2019 hit .450 with 41 hits, nine doubles, one home run and 21 RBI’s

Helped Foothill High to three consecutive East Bay League titles and three consecutive appearances in the CIF North Coast Section Division I Tournament Championship game, winning titles in her freshman and junior seasons

2019 all-state roster and a three-time all-league honoree

Ranked 107th onExtra Inning SoftballsAdditional Elite Class of Player Rankings for 2020

Was recruited by Boise State as an infield/catcher

Rest of her senior season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Played all infield positions and catcher for the club team, hitting .337 in 2019 with 34 hits, five doubles, one triple, 10 RBI’s and 19 runs scored Hayes on what it means to be a boilermaker: “Joining the Purdue softball family means opportunity. Opportunity to grow academically, personally and athletically. To be part of something bigger than myself in a loving and encouraging environment.”

De Oliveira on Hayes: “Hailey brings versatility to our roster. She’s athletic, works hard and will make everyone around her compete hard.” Anna Lonchar Position: Infielder/Catcher

Hometown: Bristow, Virginia.

Previous school: UMBC

Year: 5th year 2022 / AS A RED SHIRT SENIOR Recorded a .296 batting average in the season

Ended her senior campaign with

Two doubles recorded vs. George Town (2/27)

Crushed a home run vs. UAlbany (14/5)

Scored a few runs vs. Quinnipiac (3/20) 2021 / AS RED SHIRT JUNIOR Started all 30 games she appeared in, mostly at catcher

Had a field percentage of 0.996 for the season

Hit-by-pitch team-high six times and is program all-time leader in the category (24)

Went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI’s, a run scored and a walk in a win over Maine (5/1) 2020 / AS RED SHIRT SOPHOMORE Played in all 14 games and finished with one homerun and five RBI

Hit the eventual game-winning two-run homer against Seton Hall on February 22

Later that night, she was 2-for-5 with two RBI’s and a run scored against Iona

Had a double and stolen base against Coppin State on March 4

Time spent in the field at catcher and third base, ending with a 1,000% fielding percentage in 114 chances 2019 / AS A Redshirt Freshman Appeared in 54 games with 52 starts, mostly at catcher

America East All-Rookie Team

America East All-Rookie Team Tied for team leader in home runs (six)

Thrown out ten tokens who tried to steal

Seven multi-hit games included

Hit walk-off, two-out, two-run homerun in the bottom of the eighth against Delaware State (4/13)

Tops on team and conference with 10 hit-by-pitches, and her 15 career hit-by-pitches are second most all-time

Her 368 putouts were the seventh most in one season in UMBC history 2018 / THE FIRST CHANCE Played in 12 games and accumulated 29 at bats before sustaining a seasonal injury

Five hits, including two doubles and a triple

Finished with three RBI’s, two walks and scored a run Lonchar on her play style: “I am calm and balanced through the highs and lows of the game. I communicate effectively on the pitch and in the dugout while doing what the team needs at the time.”

The Oliveira on Lonchar: “Anna has competed in the post-season for three of her four collegiate years. She has high hopes and will help our team compete at the championship level.”

