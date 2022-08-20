Sports
Softball welcomes six additional signers for 2022-23
West Lafayette, Ind. Head Coach Boo De Oliviera and the Purdue softball program announce the addition of six players for the coming year: Caitlyn Boteler, Kate Claypool, Madi Elish, Becca Edwards, Hailey Hayes and Anna Lonchar.
The newest Boilermakers join the 5th recruit class in the nation that will join the team this fall. In total, Purdue welcomes 16 entrants to the program for the year 2022-23, comprising 11 freshmen and five transfers.
Caitlyn Boteler
Year: freshman
Position: First base/utility
Residence: Bloomington, Ind.
Club team: Indiana Magic Gold 04
SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Named starter for Bloomington North for her entire high school career
- Named All-Conference selection as a junior
- Led the team in home runs and batting average during junior and freshman seasons
- Ranked Junior by Extra Innings as No. 82 recruit for the class of 2022
- Season 2 has been canceled due to COVID-19
- Was also a JV Volleyball captain for freshmen and sophomores before moving to the varsity team as a junior
- Helped the Indiana Magic Gold 04 club team rank as No. 27 in the nation according to Extra Innings Softball
Boteler on joining the Purdue softball family: “Joining the Purdue softball family means so much to me. Not only do I get to be part of this family that shares the same goals, but I also get to play for coaches that I know will take me to a new level and I get to play it game I love to play for another 4 years and at the same time represent a great university.”
De Oliveira at Boteler: “Caitlyn brings a lot of power potential to the plate. She’s a tough competitor and has a ton of Boilermaker pride as an Indiana native.”
Kate Claypool
Year: 5th year
Position: Outfielder
Last school: Iowa
2022 / AS A SENIOR
- Academic All-Big Ten
- Saw action in 27 matches
- Beaten nine times
- Six runs recorded
- Graduated with a BA in Mathematics with a specialization in Statistics
2021 / AS A JUNIOR
- Academic All-Big Ten
- NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete
- Action not seen
2020 / AS SOPHOMORE
- Academic All-Big Ten
- University of Iowa Dean’s List
- Saw action in eight games with five starts
- Counted hits against East Carolina and Portland State
- Scored four points
2019 THE FIRST CHANCE
- University of Iowa Dean’s List
- Saw action in 29 games with 14 outfield starts
- Scored her first career hit against Morgan State on February 23
- Recorded and scored a triple against Northwestern on March 30
- Counted a double against Nebraska on April 24
SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Four-time Roosevelt High School Most Valuable Player
- 2018 All-State Honoree
- Two-time All-District Artist
- Two-time First Team All-Conference Artist
- Two-time Second Team All-Conference
- 2018 Academic All-State Honoree
- Led the 2018 conference with an OBP of .669 and placed third in Iowa 5A
- Joined the varisty swimming team, basketball team and track team
- Club ball played with Iowa BLITZ
- High school coach was Erin Mussett
- Club coach was Owen Hunter
Claypool on participating in Purdue softball: “I loved the inclusive and ‘family’ feeling I immediately felt from the coaching staff and then from the current players. Purdue is a great university that will allow me to pursue my master’s degree while continuing my athletic career in the continue to the highest level.”
The Oliveira at Claypool: “Kate is a tough outfielder with Big Ten experience. We’ve been battling her and we’re excited that she’ll be in our outfield and not be fighting us to rob our batters.”
Becca Edwards
Year: Senior
Position: Infielder
Last school: Green Bay
Club team: BATS Fastpitch
2022 / AS A JUNIOR AT GREEN BAY
– Honoree Second Team All-Horizon League
– Horizon League full academic team
– East/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete
– Slaughtered .275 during the season, came out in 46 while making 43 starts, all at first base
– Crushed three home runs
– Brought in 16 runs
– Recorded the fourth highest percentage on a team basis of .391
– Notched a total of 48 bases
2021 / AS SOPHOMORE AT GREEN BAY
– Started in 34 out of 35 games played
– Hit a .272 with 25 hits and six doubles
– Recorded 15 RBI and 31 bases in total
2020 / FIRST NEWS AT GREEN BAY
– Played in 14 matches with 11 starts
– Hit .281 for the shortened COVID-19 season
– Four RBI . produced
SECONDARY SCHOOL
– Two-time All-State honoree
– Named First Team All-Conference as a junior and senior
– Named both Team MVP and Team Offensive MVP as a junior and senior
– Earned All-District Honors Her Last Two Years
– Four-time letter winner
– Helped her high school win three conference championship titles
Edwards on participating in Purdue softball: “I’m beyond excited to join the Purdue softball family. It gives me the opportunity to achieve the goals I’ve had since I was a little girl.”
De Oliveira on Edwards: “Becca has a powerful bat and is ready for the challenge of joining the Power Five. She is ready to work hard and push her teammates too.”
Madi Elish
Year: sophomore
Position: pitcher
Residence: Crown Point, Ind.
Previous school: Arizona
2022/ FIRST NEWS IN ARIZONA
- Appeared in 31 games with seven starts in the circle as a freshman
- Strikes out six careers in two games vs. Cal State Fullerton (2/24) and New Mexico State (4/4)
- Went out of the circle 8-3
- Thrown a 4.34 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 77.1 innings pitched
- Total 27 assists and two putouts in the season
- Two complete matches thrown
SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Ranked 21st recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball
- Ranked #40 recruit by FloSoftball
- A triple selection for all cities and all conferences
- Three-time all-state artist, including two first team honors
- Named Co-MVP of Crown Point High School Softball Team
- Helped her high school team to two section championships and one regional championship
Elish on joining Purdue: “The coaches really drew me in with how they really emphasized the meaning of family in their program. It’s close to home so my family can come and watch, and the campus is beautiful. I missed the four seasons; I’m excited to go back to the Midwest.”
De Oliveira on Elish: “Madi has competed on the biggest podium and competed on a 2022 Women’s College World Series team. She is a top pitcher and Indiana native, which will be a great combination as we will be looking to her to help take our Boilermakers out of the loop.” lead.”
HAILEY HAYES
Position: Infielder/Catcher
Residence: Indianapolis, Ind.
Previous school: Boise State
Year: Junior
2022 / AS SOPHOMORE AT BOISE STATE
- Started with one of the six games played
- Hit .500 and scored three hits, a double and triple along with four RBI and two runs
- Recorded a triple and three RBI in win against Providence (February 26)
2021 / AS FRESHMANAT BOISE STATE
- Academic All-Mountain West
- Mountain West Scholar Athlete
- Appeared in 29 games, including 26 starts
- Slaughter .256 with one triple and one homerun and two RBI
SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Was a four-year starter at second base for the Falcons and coach Matt Sweeney
- As a junior in 2019 hit .450 with 41 hits, nine doubles, one home run and 21 RBI’s
- Helped Foothill High to three consecutive East Bay League titles and three consecutive appearances in the CIF North Coast Section Division I Tournament Championship game, winning titles in her freshman and junior seasons
- 2019 all-state roster and a three-time all-league honoree
- Ranked 107th onExtra Inning SoftballsAdditional Elite Class of Player Rankings for 2020
- Was recruited by Boise State as an infield/catcher
- Rest of her senior season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Played all infield positions and catcher for the club team, hitting .337 in 2019 with 34 hits, five doubles, one triple, 10 RBI’s and 19 runs scored
Hayes on what it means to be a boilermaker: “Joining the Purdue softball family means opportunity. Opportunity to grow academically, personally and athletically. To be part of something bigger than myself in a loving and encouraging environment.”
De Oliveira on Hayes: “Hailey brings versatility to our roster. She’s athletic, works hard and will make everyone around her compete hard.”
Anna Lonchar
Position: Infielder/Catcher
Hometown: Bristow, Virginia.
Previous school: UMBC
Year: 5th year
2022 / AS A RED SHIRT SENIOR
- Recorded a .296 batting average in the season
- Ended her senior campaign with
- Two doubles recorded vs. George Town (2/27)
- Crushed a home run vs. UAlbany (14/5)
- Scored a few runs vs. Quinnipiac (3/20)
2021 / AS RED SHIRT JUNIOR
- Started all 30 games she appeared in, mostly at catcher
- Had a field percentage of 0.996 for the season
- Hit-by-pitch team-high six times and is program all-time leader in the category (24)
- Went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI’s, a run scored and a walk in a win over Maine (5/1)
2020 / AS RED SHIRT SOPHOMORE
- Played in all 14 games and finished with one homerun and five RBI
- Hit the eventual game-winning two-run homer against Seton Hall on February 22
- Later that night, she was 2-for-5 with two RBI’s and a run scored against Iona
- Had a double and stolen base against Coppin State on March 4
- Time spent in the field at catcher and third base, ending with a 1,000% fielding percentage in 114 chances
2019 / AS A Redshirt Freshman
- Appeared in 54 games with 52 starts, mostly at catcher
- America East All-Rookie Team
- Tied for team leader in home runs (six)
- Thrown out ten tokens who tried to steal
- Seven multi-hit games included
- Hit walk-off, two-out, two-run homerun in the bottom of the eighth against Delaware State (4/13)
- Tops on team and conference with 10 hit-by-pitches, and her 15 career hit-by-pitches are second most all-time
- Her 368 putouts were the seventh most in one season in UMBC history
2018 / THE FIRST CHANCE
- Played in 12 games and accumulated 29 at bats before sustaining a seasonal injury
- Five hits, including two doubles and a triple
- Finished with three RBI’s, two walks and scored a run
Lonchar on her play style: “I am calm and balanced through the highs and lows of the game. I communicate effectively on the pitch and in the dugout while doing what the team needs at the time.”
The Oliveira on Lonchar: “Anna has competed in the post-season for three of her four collegiate years. She has high hopes and will help our team compete at the championship level.”
